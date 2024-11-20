RadioandMusic
News |  20 Nov 2024 01:06

AR Rahman's wife announces separation

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, Saira Banu, the wife of renowned music composer AR Rahman, has announced her separation from him. This decision comes after nearly three decades of marriage, with the couple tying the knot in 1995 ¹.

According to a statement released by Saira's advocate, Vandana Shah, the separation is a result of significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them ¹.

Saira has taken this difficult decision out of pain and agony, and has requested privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time. The couple's son, AR Ameen, also took to social media to request everyone to respect their privacy ¹.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have three children together - Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. The couple's marriage has been considered one of the most enduring and inspiring relationships in the Indian film industry.

Background on the Couple's Relationship

AR Rahman had shared in an earlier interview that he didn't have the time to find a bride, so he asked his mother to find one for him. He was 29 at the time and felt it was the right time to get married ¹. Saira had initially struggled with the celebrity lifestyle, but the couple had seemed to navigate their relationship successfully until now.

This separation has come as a surprise to fans and well-wishers, who had admired the couple's long-standing relationship. We wish both AR Rahman and Saira Banu all the best during this difficult time.

