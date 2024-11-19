RadioandMusic
News |  19 Nov 2024

Jerry drops latest track 'Culture'

MUMBAI: Punjab’s emerging music genius Jerry has dropped "Culture", a masterpiece that proudly waves the flag of Punjab's unparalleled heritage. The track is a heartfelt ode to the land of joy, resilience, and divine blessings.

"Culture" is Jerry's finest offering this year, a song born from the sacred soil of Punjab that beautifully reflects its infectious energy, deep spirituality, and unyielding courage. From the aroma of sarson fields to the rhythm of dhols, Jerry encapsulates Punjab's heartbeat while honouring its saintly souls and selfless people.

Speaking about the track, Jerry shares "Culture is my love letter to Punjab. It's a tribute to its vibrant traditions, the unbreakable spirit of its people, and the divine blessings that make this land so unique. I wanted to create something that resonates with every Punjabi heart and inspires pride in who we are. This is our story, our soul, our celebration”

As the beats drop and the emotions soar, "Culture" reminds the listeners why Punjab is called the land of legends. So, crank up the volume, feel the rhythm, and let Jerry's tribute to Punjab's boundless spirit ignite your soul.

