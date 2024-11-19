Jerry drops latest track 'Culture'

MUMBAI: Punjab’s emerging music genius Jerry has dropped "Culture", a masterpiece that proudly waves the flag of Punjab's unparalleled heritage. The track is a heartfelt ode to the land of joy, resilience, and divine blessings.
"Culture" is Jerry's finest offering this year, a song born from the sacred soil of Punjab that beautifully reflects its infectious energy, deep spirituality, and unyielding courage. From the aroma of sarson fields to the rhythm of dhols, Jerry encapsulates Punjab's heartbeat while honouring its saintly souls and selfless people.
Speaking about the track, Jerry shares "Culture is my love letter to Punjab. It's a tribute to its vibrant traditions, the unbreakable spirit of its people, and the divine blessings that make this land so unique. I wanted to create something that resonates with every Punjabi heart and inspires pride in who we are. This is our story, our soul, our celebration”
As the beats drop and the emotions soar, "Culture" reminds the listeners why Punjab is called the land of legends. So, crank up the volume, feel the rhythm, and let Jerry's tribute to Punjab's boundless spirit ignite your soul.
MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more
MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more
As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, Saira Banu, the wife of renowned music composer AR Rahman, has announced her separation from him. This decision...read more
MUMBAI: India’s hip-hop emerging powerhouses, Khushi TDT and Lash Curry, are turning up the volume and embracing a movement of grit and self-belief...read more
Mumbai: Decathlon the sports products brand, announces a association with Myntra. The association will make Decathlon’s premium range of sportswear,...read more
MUMBAI: For much of the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Caribbean, Jamaican and reggae music scene in Toronto was almost unrivaled in North America...read more
MUMBAI: Life has come a full circle for RJ and actor Malishka Mendonsa, who first embodied the character of Sarojini Naidu in a school competition...read more