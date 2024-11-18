Decathlon teams up with Myntra for wider sportswear reach

Mumbai: Decathlon the sports products brand, announces a association with Myntra. The association will make Decathlon’s premium range of sportswear, footwear, accessories, and more accessible in tier 1, 2 & 3 cities, covering nearly 98 per cent of the Myntra’s serviceable pin codes, with a strong focus on growing sports markets like Northeast, India.

As specialised sportswear and athleisure continue to grow in demand, Myntra’s customer first approach and widespread reach, will power Decathlon’s mission of providing an enhanced and integrated shopping journey that seamlessly blends physical and online shopping experiences.

From sports apparel such as t-shirts, shorts, jackets, and leggings to sports shoes, backpacks, and many more sports essentials covering more than 40 sports like hiking, trekking, fitness, training, swimming, surfing, badminton, tennis, football, basketball, running among others, the availability of Decathlon’s products on Myntra will ensure customers from metros to the remotest corners of India have high-quality sports essentials at their fingertips.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic association with Myntra as this a significant step in enhancing our e-commerce presence and also represents our efforts to reach a much larger audience across India,” said Decathlon India CEO Sankar Chatterjee. “Myntra’s wide network presence and huge base of premium customers will enable us to showcase our diverse range of sports and fitness products to millions of shoppers, allowing us to inspire more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle and stay true to our purpose of moving people through the wonders of sports in India.”

Further commenting on this announcement, Myntra chief business officer Sharon Pais said “Our latest association with Decathlon will synergise to make a wide array of sports products more accessible to those seeking to nurture their passion for fitness as well as specialised sports. With a strong focus on emerging regions that earlier did not have such access for their sport of interest , this collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting brands on a mission propelling active lifestyle and fitness adoption in the country."

As Decathlon looks to provide greater access to sports, Myntra’s emphasis on a seamless shopping experience, coupled with its strong footprint in fashion and lifestyle, makes it the ideal platform for Decathlon’s entry into this new digital frontier. Decathlon’s alignment with Myntra will not only increase the brand’s visibility but also provide a quicker, more reliable service to customers across India.

To build excitement around this launch, Decathlon’s Myntra store will enjoy prime visibility on the app throughout the launch period. Additionally, Decathlon will drive engagement through targeted social media campaigns across social media channels to reach a wider audience.