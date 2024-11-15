Neriah is back with yet another fire single 'Red Flag' out now

MUMBAI: Today, NERIAH’s latest single, "Red Flag," is out across all streaming platforms. Listen here: https://symphony.to/neriah/red-flag
After a summer full of embracing her Lover Girl era, releasing uplifting music that embodies the feeling of being young and in love, NERIAH is back with vengeance, calling out her toxic ex’s for what they’ve put her through.
"Red Flag" dives deep into the experience of being trapped in a toxic relationship—one that makes you question yourself and feel like the issue. But as the story unfolds, it's all about reclaiming your worth; recognising the damage they caused and reclaiming your power. Co-written and co-produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker, Rami Yacoub, "Red Flag" has a beat that hits hard and lyrics that cut even deeper. NERIAH is currently on tour with eaJ, where fans have been the first to hear this energy-packed anthem live.
NERIAH shares, “I wrote 'Red Flag' in the thick of a healing journey. This song became my way of taking my power back after being treated so badly by my ex. For so long, I made excuses, convinced myself to love him more, and stayed in an unhealthy relationship despite the pain because I was too afraid to walk away. Now, years later, I see how destructive he really was. He made me believe I was the problem, but all he did was turn me into a red flag.”
Following her tour with eaJ, NERIAH will be back on the road for her first headline tour across the US in 2025, and lots of new music on the way. Stay tuned for more details!
