RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2024 10:39 |  By RnMTeam

Unleashing the "Destroyer": Bodhi and the Omega Force’s Sonic Prayer for Renewal

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience a face-melting, earth-shattering, and soul-awakening musical epic! Bodhi and the Omega Force is here to set the stage ablaze with their debut instrumental track, "Destroyer", is out now. And if you thought that was all, buckle up, because the official music video is set to electrify screens on November 7!

But what makes this track more than just another headbanging anthem? Well, it’s a grand, instrumental tribute to none other than Lord Shiva, the original cosmic rockstar. Yes, you read that right—this track channels the sheer power of Mahadev, the Destroyer of Worlds, blending the divine drama of Indian mythology with the searing, spine-tingling glory of Progressive Rock and Metal. Think Steve Vai meets the Himalayas, and you’re in for a mind-bending ride.

Composed by the genre-bending guitar wizard Bodhisattwa Ghosh, "Destroyer" isn’t your average jam session. It’s a high-octane prayer wrapped in rock riffs, fueled by the rich and resonant tones of Raga Bhairav and Raga Bhairavi. This song is what happens when a headbanging guitarist meditates under a sacred banyan tree and decides to shred away the evil of the world. Literally.

Ghosh describes the creative process as a labor of love, a jam-packed journey with his bandmates: Mainak "Bumpy" Nag Chowdhury (bass), Gaurab "Gaboo" Chatterjee (drums), and Subhagata Singha (guitar and keyboards). They spent hours hammering out the perfect blend of heavy, soul-stirring melodies. Everyone pitched in ideas, making it a true collaborative symphony of sonic power.
Visuals That Slay (Evil)

The music video for "Destroyer" is an epic tale brought to life by Shan Bhattacharya, who worked his cinematic magic to highlight the themes of rebirth, destruction, and cleansing. Picture the band performing against a backdrop of apocalyptic landscapes and cosmic visuals—just a casual day at the office for this rock force.
What's Next?

Bodhi and the Omega Force aren't stopping anytime soon. They’ve got another thunderous track, "Vortex," scheduled for February 2025. Plus, there are plans to unleash a new single every two months and rock live stages all over India. Expect nothing less than a musical revolution!

Tags
Destroyer Bodhi Omega Force Sonic Prayer
Related news
 | 21 Sep 2021

Kiss to unveil 45th anniversary reissue of 'Destroyer' on Nov 19

MUMBAI: American rock band Kiss have announced the dates of releasing the 45th anniversary reissue of their album 'Destroyer'. The band announced November 19 as the release date of the album on their Twitter account.

read more

RnM Biz

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

top# 5 articles

1
KOLAB 2024: Symphony of cultures celebrating the grand launch of Indo-Korean Music

MUMBAI:The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) are delighted to celebrate the success of...read more

2
Yo Yo Honey Singh hosts exclusive dinner for Jason Derulo in Dubai – Is a power collab on the horizon?

MUMBAI: The global stage just got a whole lot spicier as India’s music maverick Yo Yo Honey Singh hosted an exclusive dinner for American pop...read more

3
Emerging artist TJ Chahal captivates audiences with debut love song music video, setting the stage for a new chapter in Indian Pop

MUMBAI: Rising singer-songwriter TJ Chahal has made an impressive debut with his first music video, an evocative love song that tells a story of...read more

4
Unleashing the "Destroyer": Bodhi and the Omega Force’s Sonic Prayer for Renewal

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience a face-melting, earth-shattering, and soul-awakening musical epic! Bodhi and the Omega Force is here to set the stage...read more

5
Tiësto releases new single 'Tantalizing,' in collaboration with Soaky Siren

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-winning dance music icon Tiësto teams up with multi-platinum artist Soaky Siren for his new release "Tantalizing," out now on his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games