KOLAB 2024: Symphony of cultures celebrating the grand launch of Indo-Korean Music

MUMBAI:The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) are delighted to celebrate the success of KOLAB, the Indo-Korean Music Collaboration Programme, which concluded with an exclusive listening session on November 13th in Andheri, Mumbai. In a vibrant gathering of notable industry figures and distinguished guests, the audience came together to celebrate the emerging artists of KOLAB. They were given an exclusive first listen to the incredible songs crafted during the KOLAB songwriting camp, experiencing firsthand the creative magic and unique collaboration that unfolded. The event provided an unparalleled platform for the artists to showcase some of their finest, collaboratively crafted songs, blending Indian and Korean musical elements in ways that captivated the audience. This unique experience fostered exposure and potential career growth for the artists, whose compositions left a lasting impression on the distinguished audience of industry leaders.

From November 6th to 12th, 2024, at the True School of Music, Vijaybhoomi University, Jamrung, 19 music creators from India and South Korea, collaborated to produce cross-cultural compositions. Through immersive sessions on songwriting, composition, and production, they blended Indian and Korean influences to create vibrant, globally appealing music. Guided by leading music creators, Bunty Bains and Mayur Puri, who were the Creative Directors at the song-camp, the participants drew from their diverse cultural backgrounds and distinctive musical styles, creating music that embodies the energy of this groundbreaking cultural exchange.

Reflecting on the initiative, Mr. Mayur Puri, lyricist, screenwriter, film-director and Board Member at IPRS, shared, “KOLAB has brought young creators from India and Korea into a truly collaborative space, allowing them to express themselves freely and create something genuinely original. This initiative breaks away from commercial constraints, enabling artists to blend their unique styles and cultural roots naturally. It’s inspiring to witness how the spirit of collaboration has brought the richness of both Indian and Korean music heritage together, and we’re excited about expanding this platform for more cross-cultural partnerships in the future.”

Kim Kibeom, Board Member KOMCA, added, “This camp has brought about a transformation for the Korean artists. It provided them with an opportunity to break away from their usual creative habits and be inspired by collaboration with Indian artists. By experiencing the diverse music styles and cultures unique to India, their artistic horizons have broadened. Additionally, collaboration with artists and producers from both countries facilitated a cultural exchange that they hadn't had access to before. This experience will undoubtedly help the KOMCA artists grow personally and will contribute to the creation of fresh and innovative works in the Korean music scene.”

Adding his enthusiasm, Bunty Bains, Lyricist, Composer, Producer & CEO of Bunty Bains Productions, shared, “Being part of KOLAB as Creative Director and curator of the song camp has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The artists have not only demonstrated remarkable talent but have also embraced each other’s cultural influences, crafting music that beautifully blends Indian and Korean legacies. The freedom to create without boundaries has led to exceptional compositions, merging tradition with fresh, contemporary sounds. The songs produced truly reflect the diversity of talent and unique synergy that defines KOLAB, surpassing all expectations in quality and creativity.”

Sharing his views, Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said, “I believe that genuine, impactful music is born from an environment where artists feel free to experiment without the pressure of producing hits. Through this relaxed, collaborative spirit, the artists have produced songs that are truly inspiring and full of promise.

Reflecting on this initiative, I am filled with optimism and gratitude. The experience has exceeded my expectations, and I look forward to continuing this journey, providing more opportunities for emerging artists, and fostering connections that contribute to the global music landscape.”

KOLAB’s listening session in Mumbai marked not only the culmination of this remarkable collaboration but also the beginning of new artistic partnerships between the India and South Korea. As IPRS and KOMCA continues to foster meaningful cultural exchange through such initiatives, KOLAB paved the way for emerging artists to gain recognition and build connections that elevate their music on a global stage.