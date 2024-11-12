Rockstar DSP gets a big shoutout from 'Kanguva' director, "He has given outstanding Songs and Great BGM"

MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, received a huge shoutout from the director of the film ‘Kanguva’, Siva, during a recent event. On stage, Siva expressed his gratitude, stating, “I would like to thank DSP Garu. Devi Sri Prasad is a great boon to this film, he has given wonderful songs. Thank you, Devi Garu, for giving us some wonderful songs as well as great BGM.” Not only the director, but also the producers along with the Main Lead SURYA sir & the entire team of the film, expressed their appreciation for Rockstar DSP's contributions, highlighting how his efforts made the film even ten times better. For ‘Kanguva’, Rockstar DSP has delivered an electrifying background score and Blockbuster Album that have garnered an enthusiastic response from fans.

Recently released tracks like ‘Thalaivane’, ‘YOLO’ ‘Fire Song’ and 'MAAFI Song' have fans going crazy with their catchy beats, making everyone vibe and groove non-stop. This showcases the National Award-winning composer’s talent for getting the nation to groove to his tunes. Since their release, these tracks have taken the internet by storm and are poised to become some of the year’s biggest hits. It’s clear that Rockstar DSP has sprinkled his musical magic throughout the album. Fans are eagerly anticipating the power of his music in theatres and are excited for the Movie release. ‘Kanguva’ is set to hit theatres on November 14, 2024.

In addition to ‘Kanguva’, Rockstar DSP recently kicked off his much-anticipated India Tour in Hyderabad. While the Hyderabad concert marked the beginning of his India tour, Rockstar DSP is set to perform in several more cities across the country. Although the official dates and locations have yet to be announced, fans can anticipate shows in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi and other northern regions, creating significant buzz for upcoming announcements. He also has an exciting lineup of projects for 2024, including ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Pawan Kalyan's ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Ajith's ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Naga Chaitanya's ‘Thandel’, Dhanush's ‘Kubera’ and an untitled film with Ram Charan.