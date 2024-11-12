RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2024 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Parmish’s new track "My Life Be Like" celebrates the journey of hard work and success

MUMBAI: “My Life Be Like” is a tribute to the hustle and dedication that transform dreams into reality. Saheb’s lyrics capture the feeling of a life that has surpassed expectations, marked by milestones that feel almost surreal.

Through the combined voices of Parmish Verma and Simar Kaur, the song offers an energizing look at how a life of hard work and consistency has led to moments of surprise and gratitude. With lines that reflect both achievement and relentless drive—like the idea of having luxury but staying committed to the grind—this track is a celebration of perseverance and growth.

Starboy X’s upbeat production pulses with an energy that mirrors the song’s themes, blending gratitude and confidence in a high-spirited anthem. Watch the stylized video here:

Tags
Parmish Verma Simar Kaur music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Nov 2024

From devotional jagraataas to dance bars: Five inspiring facts about Sagar Bhatia’s musical journey!

MUMBAI: Sagar Bhatia's rise to success is a story of determination, grit, and an undying passion for music. From humble beginnings to making a mark in the world of Sufi rock, his journey is nothing short of inspirational.

read more
 | 12 Nov 2024

DIY Project El Kintano y la Venerea releases new single 'No Podrás Controlarlo'

MUMBAI: Emerging as a defining voice in the independent music scene, El Kintano y la Venerea has just released their latest single, "No Podrás Controlarlo".

read more
 | 12 Nov 2024

Rockstar DSP gets a big shoutout from 'Kanguva' director, "He has given outstanding Songs and Great BGM"

MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, received a huge shoutout from the director of the film ‘Kanguva’, Siva, during a recent event. On stage, Siva expressed his gratitude, stating, “I would like to thank DSP Garu.

read more
 | 12 Nov 2024

Anoushka Shankar marks 20 years with the GRAMMYs: From Historic firsts to an astounding eleven nominations

MUMBAI: Anoushka Shankar’s career is deeply interwoven with the GRAMMY Awards, spanning over two decades of historic achievements.

read more
 | 12 Nov 2024

The wait is over! Spoken Fest expands to Shillong, Bangalore, and Mumbai - Tickets Are Now Live!

MUMBAI: Kommune’s Spoken Fest, the celebration of storytelling, theatre, poetry and music, announces tickets for the much anticipated 2024-2025 editions in Mumbai and Bangalore are now officially live!

read more

RnM Biz

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
From devotional jagraataas to dance bars: Five inspiring facts about Sagar Bhatia’s musical journey!

MUMBAI: Sagar Bhatia's rise to success is a story of determination, grit, and an undying passion for music. From humble beginnings to making a mark...read more

2
Immersive fan-engagement platform Artisteverse partners with iconic folk-rock band Indian Ocean

Launch of the immersive platform coincides with the outfit’s 35th anniversary and offers fans a deep dive into the legendary band’s journey from 1990...read more

3
Akhil Sachdeva set to give a fresh twist to the magic of Atif Aslam's Tere Bin!

MUMBAI: In 2006, composer Mithoon, lyricist Sayeed Qadri and singer Atif Aslam gave one of the most soulful tracks in Hindi films, Tere Bin in the...read more

4
Rockstar DSP gets a big shoutout from 'Kanguva' director, "He has given outstanding Songs and Great BGM"

MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, received a huge shoutout from the director of the film ‘Kanguva’, Siva, during a recent event....read more

5
Yo Yo Honey Singh hosts exclusive dinner for Jason Derulo in Dubai – Is a power collab on the horizon?

MUMBAI: The global stage just got a whole lot spicier as India’s music maverick Yo Yo Honey Singh hosted an exclusive dinner for American pop...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games