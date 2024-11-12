Parmish’s new track "My Life Be Like" celebrates the journey of hard work and success

MUMBAI: “My Life Be Like” is a tribute to the hustle and dedication that transform dreams into reality. Saheb’s lyrics capture the feeling of a life that has surpassed expectations, marked by milestones that feel almost surreal.

Through the combined voices of Parmish Verma and Simar Kaur, the song offers an energizing look at how a life of hard work and consistency has led to moments of surprise and gratitude. With lines that reflect both achievement and relentless drive—like the idea of having luxury but staying committed to the grind—this track is a celebration of perseverance and growth.

Starboy X’s upbeat production pulses with an energy that mirrors the song’s themes, blending gratitude and confidence in a high-spirited anthem. Watch the stylized video here: