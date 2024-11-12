Parmish’s new track "My Life Be Like" celebrates the journey of hard work and success

MUMBAI: “My Life Be Like” is a tribute to the hustle and dedication that transform dreams into reality. Saheb’s lyrics capture the feeling of a life that has surpassed expectations, marked by milestones that feel almost surreal.
Through the combined voices of Parmish Verma and Simar Kaur, the song offers an energizing look at how a life of hard work and consistency has led to moments of surprise and gratitude. With lines that reflect both achievement and relentless drive—like the idea of having luxury but staying committed to the grind—this track is a celebration of perseverance and growth.
Starboy X’s upbeat production pulses with an energy that mirrors the song’s themes, blending gratitude and confidence in a high-spirited anthem. Watch the stylized video here:
MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more
As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more
However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more
MUMBAI: Sagar Bhatia's rise to success is a story of determination, grit, and an undying passion for music. From humble beginnings to making a mark...read more
Launch of the immersive platform coincides with the outfit’s 35th anniversary and offers fans a deep dive into the legendary band’s journey from 1990...read more
MUMBAI: In 2006, composer Mithoon, lyricist Sayeed Qadri and singer Atif Aslam gave one of the most soulful tracks in Hindi films, Tere Bin in the...read more
MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, received a huge shoutout from the director of the film ‘Kanguva’, Siva, during a recent event....read more
MUMBAI: The global stage just got a whole lot spicier as India’s music maverick Yo Yo Honey Singh hosted an exclusive dinner for American pop...read more