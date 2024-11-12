MUMBAI: Emerging as a defining voice in the independent music scene, El Kintano y la Venerea has just released their latest single, "No Podrás Controlarlo". This track serves as the penultimate single before the much-anticipated release of their third studio album, El Bucle Infinito, set for November 2024.
"No Podrás Controlarlo" represents an evolution of the sound that El Kintano has been cultivating throughout 2024. It maintains the signature elements that have captured the attention of fans and critics alike—raw, unfiltered lyrics, and a unique sonic landscape that blends punk roots with indie influences. The single explores themes of surrender, acknowledging that certain aspects of life, like the unpredictable effects of certain substances, are beyond control.
El Kintano y la Venerea’s musical journey has been nothing short of remarkable. After a prolonged hiatus due to a personal mental collapse, the band's 2022 release, Océanos Sangrientos, marked a triumphant return to the scene, solidifying Kintano's resilience and creative force. With No Podrás Controlarlo, the artist once again dives deep into the themes of chaos, inner turmoil, and transformation—building on the momentum from previous releases.
In just over a year, El Kintano y la Venerea has established itself as one of the most promising acts in the underground and indie scenes. The release of El Bucle Infinito promises to further cement their reputation for pushing boundaries and challenging listeners with raw emotion and unconventional compositions.
"No Podrás Controlarlo.":
