From devotional jagraataas to dance bars: Five inspiring facts about Sagar Bhatia’s musical journey!

MUMBAI: Sagar Bhatia's rise to success is a story of determination, grit, and an undying passion for music. From humble beginnings to making a mark in the world of Sufi rock, his journey is nothing short of inspirational. Here are five interesting facts that shed light on his incredible path:

A humble beginning in Delhi: Sagar comes from a lower-middle-class family in Delhi. Despite financial struggles during his early days, he never let challenges stand in his way. His roots have played a significant role in shaping the remarkable artist he is today.

A creative costume, a winning moment: As a child, Sagar participated in a fancy dress competition, where he was supposed to portray Lord Shanidev. Unable to afford a proper costume, his mother stitched together a costume from a torn kurta. Sagar confidently wore it on stage and ended up winning the competition, which certainly showcased his confidence, resourcefulness and perseverance.

Performing with Narendra Chanchal: Sagar’s love for music led him to play the guitar at jaagrans, where he had the privilege of working with the legendary devotional singer, Narendra Chanchal. He performed in jagraataas and later travelled to Malaysia, where he stayed for three months, performing and learning music. During this time, he earned Rs. 20,000 per month, which helped fund his musical education.

A guitarist at a dance bar: Sagar took up a job as a guitarist in a dance bar to support his dream of starting his own music institute or guitar classes. While teaching music, he continued to learn and improve his craft, eventually becoming a music producer. In 2010, he founded a band with fellow artists he had worked with during his struggling days in the jaagrans.

Inspired by his mother: Sagar shares a deep bond with his mother, who played a pivotal role in shaping his career. She once remarked that his voice resembled that of Kailash Kher, a comment that inspired Sagar to form his own Sufi rock band, ‘Sagar Wali Qawwaali’. Today, the band is known for its unique blend of traditional Sufi music and contemporary rock elements across the globe.