MUMBAI: XG captivates approximately 50,000 fans during their first world tour in North America! The tracklist for their 2nd mini album "AWE" is also revealed! The Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, currently on their first world tour "The first HOWL," has successfully completed the North American leg of their tour. Starting in Los Angeles, the group performed in a total of eight cities, including San Francisco, Grand Prairie, Sugar Land, Duluth, New York and concluding in Chicago on October 21st (local time), captivating approximately 50,000 fans across all performances.

In addition to performing their original songs, XG thrilled their American audience with unique covers and special performances tailored to each region, just as they did during their Asia tour. Vocal members CHISA, HINATA, and JURIA showcased covers of popular songs, including Avril Lavigne's "Complicated," Britney Spears' "Toxic," Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," Ella Mai's "Trip," Keyshia Cole's "Take Me Away" and "Love," Mariah Carey's "Without You" and "Hero," Muni Long's "Made for Me," Taylor Swift's "You Belong with Me," Teyana Taylor's "Gonna Love Me," and Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," raising the energy and excitement of the audience. From the Sugar Land concert onwards, XG also performed their latest track "IYKYK." This song is the second pre-release single from their upcoming second mini album "AWE," set to release on November 8.

"IYKYK" samples m-flo's 2001 hit "prism," generating buzz among fans. The track quickly climbed the charts on Spotify and Apple Music and debuted at #43 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, despite having only three days in the tracking period (as of the October 16 announcement). The music video for "IYKYK" has also made its mark, appearing on YouTube's trending charts in 12 countries and regions, including the U.S., Japan and the UK, further solidifying XG's global popularity. The group's tour will continue with their UK & European performances starting on November 18 in Manchester, followed by London, Berlin, Paris, Düsseldorf, Brussels, and Amsterdam. Additionally, in 2025, they will perform eight shows across four cities in Japan: Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Osaka. XG has also revealed the tracklist for their much-anticipated second mini album "AWE," which includes eight tracks, featuring their pre-release singles "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT" and "IYKYK." The second mini album "AWE" is set to release on November 8.