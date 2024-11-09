XG’s highly anticipated 2nd mini album, AWE, is out now!

MUMBAI: Today, the highly anticipated 2nd mini album, AWE, by hip-hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG is out, along with the release of the music video for the lead track, “HOWLING.” It’s been nearly a year since their 1st mini album, NEW DNA, and this new release centers around the theme of "awe"—the mix of fear and curiosity felt when encountering something entirely new. Through this album, XG aims to inspire a sense of wonder and offer listeners a special experience to accompany them in everyday life. AWE includes eight tracks, featuring pre-released songs “SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT,” “IYKYK,” and the remix track “WOKE UP REMIXX” with artists like Jay Park, OZworld, AKLO, Paloalto, VERBAL and Awich. The lead track, “HOWLING,” combines upright bass with intense synth sounds, capturing XG's unique blend of charisma and sophistication. The members’ howls, reminiscent of wolves, bring the song's energy to life, pulling listeners into a raw, immersive experience. The message, “THAT’S HOW WE HOWL,” conveys unity, resilience and XG’s determination to rise, no matter the challenges ahead. The newly released “HOWLING” music video features XG as visitors from space who arrive in a controlled, uniform city. Cracks begin to form as they transform the environment into their own natural world, symbolizing their fierce intent to reshape existing structures and make their mark. Their unity, like that of a wolf pack, reinforces their desire to shift the world on their terms. Be sure to check out AWE, which captures the essence of XG today, almost a year after NEW DNA. XG’s first world tour, “The First HOWL,” drew approximately 120,000 fans in Asia and 50,000 in North America. They kick off their UK & Europe tour on November 18 in Manchester, followed by shows in London, Berlin, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. XG 2nd Mini Album AWE 2024.11.08 FRI XG made its debut as a new entity (X-GENE) through their 1st mini album NEW DNA, marking the beginning of their unique worldview. Now, through the medium of music, they aim to connect even more closely with the world around them. When something new emerges, people often feel a mix of fear and curiosity, experiencing a psychological process of "awe" as they come to accept it. XG's 2nd mini album is designed to evoke this sense of "awe" and provide listeners with a special experience as they integrate XG's music into their daily lives.

Tracklist: 1. HOWL 2. HOWLING 3. SPACE MEETING Skit 4. IYKYK 5. SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT 6. IN THE RAIN 7. WOKE UP REMIXX (FEAT. Jay Park, OZworld, AKLO, Paloalto, VERBAL, Awich, Tak, Dok2) 8. IS THIS LOVE