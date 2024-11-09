DJ LYAN and Baby Jean unleash Kerala's Bull surfing sport with 'Tapori'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking fusion of traditional Indian culture and contemporary music, British-Asian producer DJ LYAN and Malappuram's rising rap star Baby Jean have unveiled their latest track, ‘Tapori’ (meaning street thugs) with DESI TRILL.

The high-energy single, coupled with a visually stunning music video, thrusts Kerala's exhilarating bull surfing sport onto the international stage. The music video, filmed across the picturesque landscapes of Kerala, captures the raw energy and daring athleticism of bull surfing, a traditional sport known locally as ‘Maramadi’.

By seamlessly blending ancient tradition with modern music production, DJ LYAN and Baby Jean have created a captivating audiovisual experience that celebrates Kerala's rich cultural heritage. Drawing inspiration from local street slang for its title, the track resonates deeply with the youth culture of modern India. The collaboration bridges the gap between South Asian and Western musical sensibilities, featuring Baby Jean's authentic Malayalam rap flow over DJ LYAN's sophisticated production that incorporates traditional South Indian percussion.

‘Tapori’ is more than just a song; and serves as a fitting tribute to Kerala's vibrant lifestyle and the fearless spirit of its people. The music video’s stunning cinematography showcases the breathtaking beauty of the region, from its lush green landscapes to its bustling urban centres. ‘Tapori’ is part of DJ LYAN’s EP “Thank You, Come Again;” packed with infectious club bangers and anthems delivering a unique blend of traditional samples and new-age vocals. With sounds ranging from Spanish to his native Indian influences, DJ LYAN crafts an international club experience with his distinct tempo and style.

Excited about Tapori, DJ Lyan said, "The growing popularity of Malayalam music in India inspired me to work with Baby Jean. His distinct voice and authentic approach to storytelling perfectly complemented the sound I envisioned for 'Tapori'."

Baby Jean said, "When I first heard LYAN's production, I knew this was an opportunity to do something different and showcase our local culture on a global platform. The track allowed me to represent Malappuram's street culture and shoot the video at my hometown was everything coming together full circle.”



Listen Here: https://desitrill.lnk.to/djlyan-tapori

Shabz Naqvi, Co-Founder Desi Trill, said, “Tapori is a special record bringing together our very own DJ LYAN with Baby Jean- a hip-hop artist we are super excited about at the moment. At DESI TRILL, we wanted to showcase the beauty and uniqueness of South India in a way that has never been seen before and this visual does exactly that.”