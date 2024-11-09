RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Nov 2024 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

DJ LYAN and Baby Jean unleash Kerala's Bull surfing sport with 'Tapori'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking fusion of traditional Indian culture and contemporary music, British-Asian producer DJ LYAN and Malappuram's rising rap star Baby Jean have unveiled their latest track, ‘Tapori’ (meaning street thugs) with DESI TRILL.

The high-energy single, coupled with a visually stunning music video, thrusts Kerala's exhilarating bull surfing sport onto the international stage. The music video, filmed across the picturesque landscapes of Kerala, captures the raw energy and daring athleticism of bull surfing, a traditional sport known locally as ‘Maramadi’.

By seamlessly blending ancient tradition with modern music production, DJ LYAN and Baby Jean have created a captivating audiovisual experience that celebrates Kerala's rich cultural heritage. Drawing inspiration from local street slang for its title, the track resonates deeply with the youth culture of modern India. The collaboration bridges the gap between South Asian and Western musical sensibilities, featuring Baby Jean's authentic Malayalam rap flow over DJ LYAN's sophisticated production that incorporates traditional South Indian percussion.

‘Tapori’ is more than just a song; and serves as a fitting tribute to Kerala's vibrant lifestyle and the fearless spirit of its people. The music video’s stunning cinematography showcases the breathtaking beauty of the region, from its lush green landscapes to its bustling urban centres. ‘Tapori’ is part of DJ LYAN’s EP “Thank You, Come Again;” packed with infectious club bangers and anthems delivering a unique blend of traditional samples and new-age vocals. With sounds ranging from Spanish to his native Indian influences, DJ LYAN crafts an international club experience with his distinct tempo and style.

Excited about Tapori, DJ Lyan said, "The growing popularity of Malayalam music in India inspired me to work with Baby Jean. His distinct voice and authentic approach to storytelling perfectly complemented the sound I envisioned for 'Tapori'."

Baby Jean said, "When I first heard LYAN's production, I knew this was an opportunity to do something different and showcase our local culture on a global platform. The track allowed me to represent Malappuram's street culture and shoot the video at my hometown was everything coming together full circle.”


Listen Here: https://desitrill.lnk.to/djlyan-tapori

Shabz Naqvi, Co-Founder Desi Trill, said, “Tapori is a special record bringing together our very own DJ LYAN with Baby Jean- a hip-hop artist we are super excited about at the moment. At DESI TRILL, we wanted to showcase the beauty and uniqueness of South India in a way that has never been seen before and this visual does exactly that.”

 

Tags
DJ Lyan Baby Jean Kerala's Bull Tapori music
Related news
 | 09 Nov 2024

XG’s highly anticipated 2nd mini album, AWE, is out now!

MUMBAI: Today, the highly anticipated 2nd mini album, AWE, by hip-hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG is out, along with the release of the music video for the lead track, “HOWLING.” It’s been nearly a year since their 1st mini album, NEW DNA, and this new release centers around the theme of "awe

read more
 | 09 Nov 2024

Three-time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej nominated for the 2025 Grammy for ‘Break of Dawn’

MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej has again received international recognition with a Grammy nomination for his latest album, Break of Dawn, at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2024

XG captivates approximately 50,000 fans during their first world tour in North America!

MUMBAI: XG captivates approximately 50,000 fans during their first world tour in North America! The tracklist for their 2nd mini album "AWE" is also revealed!

read more
 | 09 Nov 2024

Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween as horror hits take center stage in 2024

MUMBAI: Halloween 2024 is just around the corner, and this year has been nothing short of thrilling for fans of horror. From cinemas to streaming platforms, the genre has seen an impressive resurgence, with stories that terrify, entertain, and leave a lasting impact.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2024

Why 2024 belongs to Sachin-Jigar: The Music Directors who can do it all

MUMBAI: 2024 has truly been Sachin-Jigar's year. Known for their ability to tackle a variety of genres and blend traditional and modern sounds, the dynamic duo has created some of the most memorable tracks of the year.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
DJ LYAN and Baby Jean unleash Kerala's Bull surfing sport with 'Tapori'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking fusion of traditional Indian culture and contemporary music, British-Asian producer DJ LYAN and Malappuram's rising rap...read more

2
Three-time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej nominated for the 2025 Grammy for ‘Break of Dawn’

MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej has again received international recognition with a Grammy nomination for his latest...read more

3
XG captivates approximately 50,000 fans during their first world tour in North America!

MUMBAI: XG captivates approximately 50,000 fans during their first world tour in North America! The tracklist for their 2nd mini album "AWE" is also...read more

4
Why 2024 belongs to Sachin-Jigar: The Music Directors who can do it all

MUMBAI: 2024 has truly been Sachin-Jigar's year. Known for their ability to tackle a variety of genres and blend traditional and modern sounds, the...read more

5
Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween as horror hits take center stage in 2024

MUMBAI: Halloween 2024 is just around the corner, and this year has been nothing short of thrilling for fans of horror. From cinemas to streaming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games