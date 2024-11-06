IGLOOFEST unleashes a beastly program for it's 17th Edition!

MUMBAI: The chill is setting in, and the world’s iciest festival is back to turn up the heat: Igloofest Montreal returns from January 16 to February 8, 2025, in the heart of the Old Port, with an untamed lineup that’ll unleash everyone’s party animal! Expect explosive beats from Four Tet, Michael Bibi, Claptone, Apashe, Zeds Dead, Tape B, Skepta (Más Tiempo), Bon Entendeur, Steve Angello, Adriatique, and many other global icons, for what promises to be, “the hottest party of your life!” And for the young festival goers, the Igloofête free-entry Saturday parties offer music and treats galore for the whole family. This year, Igloofest takes the cold across the province, with epic parties in Gatineau from February 13 to 15, 2025, and in Quebec City from March 6 to 8, 2025, as part of a wild, boundary-pushing monster tour. Get ready for a fierce winter fiesta!

Roaring Crowds the World Over

Get ready for a monstrous edition that will electrify Montreal’s winter! Kicking off on Thursday, January 16, Igloofest opens with a bang as UK tech house sensation Michael Bibi makes his much-anticipated Montreal debut. The heat continues Friday, January 17, with local legend Apashe bringing his theatrical energy for an epic performance alongside IMANU’s addictive bass. And to wrap up the weekend, masked maestro Claptone will bring his signature melodic house beats on Saturday, joined by Dombresky’s catchy tunes that are sure to create a euphoric atmosphere.

The excitement continues into the second weekend, starting Thursday, January 23, with cloud rap icon Bladee immersing Igloofest in his ethereal vibes, joined by DOSS with her entrancing sounds and London’s COUCOU CHLOÉ opening the night with her unique flair. The following day, Friday, January 24, legendary duo Zeds Dead promise to break the ice with their powerful bass and addictive melodies, while Tape B and his clever blend of genres will add a touch of infectious energy to the evening. Finally, on Saturday, January 25, we're gearing up for a unique show, as grime icon and UK scene pioneer Skepta (Más Tiempo) raises the temperature with his unrivalled charisma in his first house-infused DJ set in Canada, which is bound to create the perfect atmosphere to close this weekend of madness.

February brings even more excitement! Thursday, January 30, the festival rings in the month with Bon Entendeur’s vintage grooves and Boston Bun’s vibrant rhythms. Then on Friday, January 31, Swedish House Mafia’s own Steve Angello will get the crowd moving with his powerful beats, just after KILIMANJARO will have made his mark with his smooth Afrobeat sounds. On Saturday, February 1, you won’t want to miss mythical duo Adriatique and new French idol Marten Lou who will be mixing deep and hypnotic rhythms, for an immersive melodic house music experience, accompanied by none other than Yulia Niko.

As the final weekend approaches, Turkish star Mahmut Orhan and Belgian producer Maxi Meraki will take the stage on Thursday, February 6, for a warm, festive night. Friday, February 7, the spotlight shines on Cloonee, who skillfully wanders through the most frenzied house repertoire, as does Brazilian Classmatic, also taking part. The grand finale? Four Tet, with whom Igloofest audiences have an undying love affair. The man who almost lost his fingers there in 2019 will be back to close this 17th edition with class and magic, not to mention the irresistible charm of Avalon Emerson, who will also be part of the festival’s last night.

Featuring Our Untameable Home-Grown Warriors

Alongside international headliners, Igloofest will feature an impressive lineup of rising stars and, most importantly, local legends ready to fire up the stage and melt the side stage! It’s the perfect chance to experience the Montreal and Canadian scene in all its raw energy. Kicking things off on the first weekend, Montreal’s Homeby6 collective will bring local talents Félix Patry and WillWash to the opening night, with Tali Rose taking charge on the main stage. The Homegrown Harvest will showcase the unique sounds of Honeydrip and dileta, plus an electric DJ set by Marie Davidson, who’s making waves across Europe. Saturday’s main stage features Mandiz alongside Claptone, while the Club Sagacité crew—Hangaëlle, DUPPY, and Akantu — are sure to dominate the side stage. On the second weekend, Canadian dubstep heavyweights Distinct Motive and MELEK take over the main stage, with the Prohibition collective lighting up the second stage thanks to Dopamyne, Xaviera, and runa & asha. Saturday night will see Lia Plutonic kick off the party, joined by the Laylit collective bringing a fresh vibe with Cheba Iman, Nadim, Maghzal, MNSA, and Manalou. The third weekend promises house, acid, ’90s vibes, and techno, with Regularfantasy, Laura Scavo, and the Strawberry Gothcake crew featuring The Bald Girl, Mowie & Outback, and Meen Moreen. Later, Oiseau de nuit b2b döb, Kora feat. Reg Ina, and Moti will deliver unforgettable sets under the stars.

For the grand finale, Montreal’s own Moroccan DJ duo Elles&U, plus Molyness, and Priori, will turn up the heat on the main stage, while the Vibe Benders collective spreads good juju and Afrobeats with KidCrayola, LaSkway, and YKTV. And for the closing act, Unikorn will bring pure magic to the dance floor, with Awwful and Sisi Superstar leading the last dance in glitter and pride.

Big News: A Monster Tour!

Igloofest is gearing up for the biggest winter tour yet! The festival will shake Montreal from January 16 to February 8, then bring the heat to Gatineau from February 13 to 15, before ending with a bang in Quebec City on March 6, 7, and 8.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, November 6, at 11 a.m.!

Stay tuned for more updates on Après-Ski, Igloofête in Montreal, Igloofest Gatineau, and Igloofest Quebec—programming details are coming soon!

