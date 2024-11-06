RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2024 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Heavy and Unapologetic: Alt Metal Band Illegal Mind releases new single "Foo!"

MUMBAI: The lyrics take listeners through a comical journey of disappointment as the character reluctantly tries lambics and goses, only to be met with disgust. With lines like "Smelled like a horse's barn, I thought, 'What is this?'" and "I think I'd rather chew a shoe!", Illegal Mind blends their signature post-apocalyptic, rebellious tone with lighthearted jabs at the world of funky sour ales. The track doesn’t just poke fun at the beer itself but also the culture that surrounds it, mocking the acquired taste that some claim to love. The repeated cry of "Foo! How can you drink this stuff?" becomes a central motif in the song, hammering home the character's disbelief.

Musically, "Foo!" maintains the band’s heavy, alternative metal sound, but it incorporates a punk rock spirit to match the lyrical sarcasm. The song is fast-paced, with punchy riffs and an anthemic chorus that’s impossible not to shout along to. The chant of "Foo!" serves as both a battle cry and an exasperated rejection of the sour beer trend, making it clear where the character's—and by extension, the band’s—loyalties lie: with the rich, robust flavors of stouts and IPAs.

For Maxx and Illegal Mind, "Foo!" is more than just a funny take on beer culture. It's a tribute to Yana Osin, a person who shares their passion for beer and music, and who’s unafraid to speak her mind. Special recognition goes to Dmitry Voyevodin, the top contributor and lyrics author, who helped shape the song into what it is today. Dmitry, also a craft beer enthusiast, played a key role in crafting the song's lyrical content. The song reflects the friendship and shared adventures between Maxx, Yana, and Dmitry, giving fans an inside look into the personal relationships that fuel the band’s creativity. With "Foo!" Being both a personal dedication and a humorous anthem, it’s a refreshing take on the alternative metal genre—one that’s sure to leave fans raising their own glasses in agreement.

"Foo!": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/track/3zwiCUuHzMuHR8I11PQ4kD

Tags
Illegal Mind music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Nov 2024

After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film containing all the elements of a blockbuster, what adds more to the enthusiasm is the unmissable title track by Raja Kumari.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

‘Gubbara’ by Amit Trivedi: A feel-good anthem for every mood

MUMBAI: 6th November 2024, Amit Trivedi, renowned Indian music director, composer, and singer released his most-awaited album Azaad Collab. Alongside the album, he unveiled the music video for ‘Gubbara’. The song is rendered by Amit Trivedi, with beautiful lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

Get ready for the biggest EDM anthem yet: Sunburn Goa 2024’s official anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’ by KSHMR & OTIOT feat. KEL is out!

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, proudly announces the release of its official 2024 anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’, by internationally renowned DJ and producer, KSHMR who is also performing at the highly-anticipated music festival, along with the upcoming powerhouse

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

38 Music Technology Companies, 25 Master Classes and Workshops and More at IMSTA FESTA Toronto 2024 on November 23

MUMBAI: IMSTA has announced the preliminary lineup of master class presenters for the upcoming IMSTA FESTA Toronto, scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

Music Festivals are turning up the heat for Indian singles– With 74% down for a concert as a first date!

MUMBAI: With the music festival season being in full bloom, happn, one of India’s leading dating apps, is here to help Singles discover the art of finding love in the rhythm of the night!

read more

RnM Biz

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

top# 5 articles

1
‘Gubbara’ by Amit Trivedi: A feel-good anthem for every mood

MUMBAI: 6th November 2024, Amit Trivedi, renowned Indian music director, composer, and singer released his most-awaited album Azaad Collab. Alongside...read more

2
IGLOOFEST unleashes a beastly program for it's 17th Edition!

MUMBAI: The chill is setting in, and the world’s iciest festival is back to turn up the heat: Igloofest Montreal returns from January 16 to February...read more

3
After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film...read more

4
Get ready for the biggest EDM anthem yet: Sunburn Goa 2024’s official anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’ by KSHMR & OTIOT feat. KEL is out!

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, proudly announces the release of its official 2024 anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’, by...read more

5
Parchaiyan: A Rock Anthem of Heartbreak and Resilience

MUMBAI: Parchaiyan, the latest Hindi rock single by Siddhant Goenka, featuring Shreya Phukan’s captivating vocals. This track marks Siddhant’s first...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games