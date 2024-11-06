RadioandMusic
News |  06 Nov 2024 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film containing all the elements of a blockbuster, what adds more to the enthusiasm is the unmissable title track by Raja Kumari. The rapper-singer has poured her musical brilliance in the title track, which promises to elevate the film’s theatrical experience. The glimpse of the title track has got the audiences waiting with bated breath for ‘Baby John’ to hit the theatres!

Speaking about the same, Raja Kumari said, “I have enjoyed every bit of working on Baby John’s title track, and it’s been nothing short of an enriching experience for me. I am absolutely excited for this, and just cannot wait for everyone to watch the film on the big screens.”

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, the audience couldn’t stop raving about the title track, and how Raja Kumari has struck a chord with the film enthusiasts yet again! Previously, Raja Kumari created waves with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ title track as well as Sherni Aayi for Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 3’. Both the tracks gauged the audience’s attention and turned out to be chartbusters.

Now, with ‘Baby John’, Raja Kumari is poised to repeat the history and make headlines for the powerful track! The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ is heading to the theatres on December 25.

