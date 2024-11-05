Armaan Malik nominated for the third time at MTV EMA

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik has been nominated for the third time at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA), this time for his deeply moving track, Always, featuring British Singer, Calum Scott. Known for pouring his heart into every song, Armaan has an incredible gift for making listeners feel seen and heard, and Always is a perfect example of that magic. With its tender lyrics and soothing melody, the song captures the beauty and vulnerability of love, striking a chord with fans across the globe.

It’s proof that his journey, from singing in multiple languages to finding a global audience, is inspiring people everywhere. He’s constantly bridging cultures through his music, bringing his roots to an international stage while staying true to himself. This isn’t just another nomination; it’s a reminder of how far he’s come and how his music resonates with people around the world. With Always, Armaan captures a raw, beautiful vulnerability that’s so relatable, and fans everywhere have been drawn to its honest simplicity and the way it speaks directly to the heart.

As Armaan heads toward what could be his next big win, let's come together to show our support! Vote for Armaan Malik at the MTV EMA and help celebrate Always, let’s make this moment unforgettable and rally behind him as he shines on the global stage.