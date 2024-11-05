Akon is back to turn on the world with Illuminating new single “Akon’s Beautiful Day”

MUMBAI: When an artist has ridden his boundless creativity to almost unprecedented heights of commercial success, he’s practically obligated to share a little sunshine now and then. But in typical overachiever mode, the mutli-platinum phenomenon known as Akon is letting the light in both musically and literally, with a new single that promotes his deep commitment to leaving the world in a happier place than where he found it.

On “Akon’s Beautiful Day,” the industry titan and perennial boundary breaker offers a monumentally uplifting meditation on gratitude that proves you can be a thankful optimist without being naïve. With almost Zen-like equanimity, our streetwise mentor thanks the Lord above for everything that makes life genuine and complete—the sunshine and the rain, the joy and the pain. Because while it’s easy to dwell on your grief over the homies you’ve lost or bitterly count the enemies you’ve made, he’s decided it’s better just to thank your lucky stars that you’re still in the game—and to resolve to spend each and every day “10 toes down like you’re digging for gold.”

Recorded at Miami’s OG East Studio under the expert guidance of producer J.R. Rotem and co-producer Phillip Phever, the song is more than just an instant pick-me-up with the potential to lift the mood of the playas and the played alike. It’s the flagship anthem of “Akon Lighting Africa,” the star’s humanitarian passion project that’s bringing solar-powered electricity to the continent. The initiative has thus far touched 14 African countries, making a literal night-and-day difference in the lives of millions. Then again, Akon is no stranger to philanthropy, having previously lent his immense cachet to worthy causes like the fights against child poverty and human trafficking (the latter via a collaboration with composer and activist Peter Buffett), and relief drives for Haitian earthquake victims and those whose lives were upended by COVID.

His most remarkable accomplishments, though, will always be his contributions to the world of music. Since exploding onto the charts with his debut single, 2004’s “Locked Up,” the Senegal-born, New Jersey-raised artist has sold 35 million albums, logged 45 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, received four diamond retail certifications and been nominated for five Grammys. As heard on game-changing smashes like “Lonely” and “I Wanna Love You” (his chart-topping duet with Snoop Dogg), his plaintive melodies and mellifluous vocals have helped him carve out a sound that effortlessly blends pop, R&B, hip-hop and EDM—an eclectic mélange that’s nonetheless instantly recognizable to his massive online following of over 130 million fans.

And if there’s a milestone to be reached, chances are Akon got there before anyone else. He was the first artist in history to register 1 billion views on YouTube, and also the first to have simultaneously occupied the #1 and #2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 on two separate occasions. Oh, and he also happens to hold the Guinness World Record as the top-selling artist for ringtones.

An inveterate and enthusiastic collaborator, he’s recorded and performed with more than 300 of the industry’s finest, including David Guetta, Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne, Eminem and the late Michael Jackson (on the King of Pop’s last known recording, “Hold My Hand”). But his influence doesn’t stop when the studio headphones come off. As the head of his KONVICT entertainment conglomerate, which encompasses both record-label and artist-management imprints, he’s introduced the world to the likes of T-Pain and a little Italian spitfire by the name of Lady Gaga—generating over $2.5 billion in revenue in the process. And his entrepreneurship extends to other commercial sectors as well—like his signature apparel line, Konvict Clothing, which features everything from casual urban streetwear to more upscale, high-end fashions.

Now, this multi-talented workaholic is taking his brand on the road. Having just wrapped up a series of shows in the western United States, he’s headed halfway around the world for a run of performances that’ll reinforce how wide-ranging his appeal truly is. Dates booked thus far are as follows:

Tuesday, November 19 – Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Wednesday, November 20 – Expo Hall 7, Singapore

Friday, November 22 – Rolling Loud 2024, Thailand

Tuesday, December 3 – MOA Arena, Pasay, Philippines

Thursday, December 12 – MDLBEAST Soundstorm, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saturday, December 21 – Eitihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tuesday, December 31 – Atlas Beach Club, Kabupaten Badung, Indonesia

That’s a full seven “beautiful days” in just over a month. Is it too much to ask that in his spare time, the boundlessly ambitious Akon could learn to be a meteorologist too?