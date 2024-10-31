RadioandMusic
News |  31 Oct 2024 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Swastik Productions unveils music video on Hanuman Garhi temple wall in Ayodhya

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions has announced a remarkable celebration of Lord Hanuman's legendary tales in a grand style by organizing an extraordinary event at the sacred Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. The event, titled Veer Hanuman, will take place on 30th October 2024 and will launch a music video sung by the acclaimed singer Harshit Saxena.

The evening’s highlight will be the launch of a captivating new music video dedicated to Lord Hanuman, showcasing his life and heroic journey as Baal Hanuman, his divine meeting with Lord Ram, the legendary journey to Lanka, and his establishment as the Kotwal of Ayodhya by Shree Ram, serving as a powerful tribute to his courage and devotion. Swastik Productions is known for blending tradition with innovative art forms and is the first and only production house to launch a new song on such a grand scale at Hanuman Garhi. This special event, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti on Choti Diwali, beautifully merges tradition with modern storytelling. In the devotional entertainment space, such a spectacle has never been attempted before, setting a pioneering standard for the genre.

The temple’s majestic walls which will serve as a canvas to showcase the life of Hanuman ji is a moment that will be etched in history. Enhanced by 4K projectors and high-quality surround sound, the event will also feature choreographed performances by dancers and artists, along with the cast of their renowned show ‘Shrimad Ramayan’. Thus, creating a vibrant atmosphere as they portray key moments from Lord Hanuman’s life. This event embodies themes of devotion, strength, and humility, aiming to inspire and resonate with audiences. Through this innovative storytelling approach, Swastik Productions bridges spirituality and modern entertainment, thus making it an unforgettable experience.

“At Swastik Productions, we believe in pushing the boundaries of storytelling through new and innovative mediums. The Veer Hanuman event is our way of honouring the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman, but in a way never seen before. By presenting a music video on the historic temple’s walls, we are merging the spiritual with the contemporary, and we hope to create an emotional and visually stunning experience for everyone present. This event celebrates faith, devotion, and the power of technology to tell ancient stories in a fresh and engaging way. We are excited to create a memorable experience that uplifts spirits and ignites devotion in the hearts of everyone who joins us.,” says Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Creative, Swastik Productions

Join Swastik Productions and the people of Ayodhya for this grand celebration, where faith meets innovation, and the story of Lord Hanuman comes alive in a spectacular blend of tradition and technology!

About Swastik Productions

Established in 2007 by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Swastik, is a creative force whose profound vision brings India’s biggest epics and stories to life. It is well-known as one of the biggest storytellers in Indian television and has consistently curated content with larger-than-life production values. With over 3500 hours of content production for over 40 shows, Swastik has etched its name in the industry with shows like 'Mahabharat', 'Shiv Shakti', 'RadhaKrishn', 'Porus', and 'Shrimad Ramayan'. Beyond television, their expertise extends seamlessly into cinematic storytelling. Swastik’s journey of building digital presence

with over 4.65 Mn of Subscriber base on Youtube, 1.3 Mn & 0.7 Mn followers on Face Book & Instagram. Its innovative narratives not only captivate audiences but also set a new standard for storytelling across platforms. Swastik excellence is widely spread over music, and content creation for television and OTT. It is acknowledged with many prestigious awards, celebrating its remarkable impact on the industry. Known for their unparalleled prowess in crafting narratives that deeply resonate with audiences, Swastik consistently leads the industry, setting new benchmarks in reshaping the very essence of storytelling. Swastik Bhoomi, a production studio spanning over 25 acres owned by Swastik Productions, serves as the expansive canvas where immersive stories are crafted and visionary concepts are brought to life.

For more details please visit the website: https://swastikproductions.com/

Swastik is also the first and only production house to launch a new song on such a grand scale at Hanuman Garhi. This special event, coinciding with the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti on Choti Diwali, beautifully combines tradition with modern storytelling, showcasing Hanuman Ji's life. It reflects Swastik’s commitment to breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in creating fresh, impactful content.

