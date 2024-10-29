Indian Ocean celebrates 35 years with a special live concert tour across India

MUMBAI: Indian Ocean is celebrating over three decades of the band’s groundbreaking music in a special 35th-anniversary concert tour across India, presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda, Produced & Curated by TribeVibe Entertainment. This tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans of the band’s unique blend of rock, Indian classical, and folk music.

Following the success of the opening show in Gurgaon, Indian Ocean, managed by Big Bad Wolf, will bring their high-energy performances to fans across India, with upcoming shows in the following cities.

. 10th November - Hyderabad

. 16th November - Mumbai

. 17th November - Pune

. 24th November - Goa

More shows in additional cities will be announced soon, offering fans across the country an opportunity to join in the 35th-anniversary celebration.

Since their inception in 1990, the band has been at the forefront of the Indian music scene, delivering timeless hits like “Bandeh,” “Ma Rewa,” and “Kandisa.” Indian Ocean’s unique sound blends powerful storytelling with rhythmic complexity and has captivated audiences for decades. This tour offers fans a chance to witness the band’s electrifying live performances and the energy and passion they bring to the stage.

The tour will feature Indian Ocean’s renowned lineup: Rahul Ram on bass guitar and vocals, Amit Kilam on drums and vocals, Himanshu Joshi on vocals, Dharmavarapu Nikhil Rao on guitar, and Tuheen Chakravorty on tabla and percussion. Together, these musicians bring decades of experience and a powerful, genre-blending sound that has inspired audiences for generations.

Indian Ocean, who have influenced generations of music lovers, are equally excited to hit the road for this tour.

The band shared, "We are always energized by performing live for our fans, and this tour feels like a special moment for us as we celebrate 35 years of the band. We are looking forward to playing old hits and newer and unreleased material. We’re sure, the audience and we will have a blast!"

Shoven Shah, CEO & Founder of TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., shared, "Indian Ocean has been a game-changer in the Indian music industry, and we are thrilled to present this tour to their passionate fanbase. Each concert will be a celebration of the band's incredible musical legacy and a true representation of the power of live music."

Dhruv Jagasia, CEO of Big Bad Wolf Pvt Ltd., shared, "20 years ago, I started my journey managing artists with Indian Ocean. They have been my guides, mentors, friends, and, above everything, my home. They are my compass when I am lost professionally, and I will forever be grateful for the trust and privilege they gave me to be an artist manager. With TribeVibe, we found the perfect partner who understands legacy and professionalism. I could not be happier. This one is for the fans; we hope to make our 35th year the biggest yet so that our loyal fans, who feel like family, get to see their favorite band everywhere."

This concert series is set to be a grand celebration of music, unity, and culture. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

For more details and ticket information, visit BookMyShow