Morgan unveils Sophomore EP 'Emotional Gangster' alongside new single “Lost Myself (23)"

MUMBAI: UK Pop/R&B sensation Morgan today unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore EP, 'Emotional Gangster,' on Red Bull Records. A release packed with infectious grooves and a blend of R&B, pop, and dancehall influences, the six-track EP features her addictive reggae single “Bum Bum,” which received spins across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Kiss, Apple Music 1 and Capital Xtra, as well as “Wheel Up,” a dancehall-flavoured collaboration with Byron Messia, which premiered as DJ Target’s ‘Target Embargo’ and became ‘Record Of The Week’ on 1Xtra. Listen here: https://knownasmorgan.ffm.to/emogang

On the making of ‘Emotional Gangster,’ Morgan says: “My art DEFIES GENRES and knows NO LIMITS. True artistry doesn’t come from repeating the same formula… It comes from exploration, from refusing to let the world box in your creativity. This industry has often tried to mould me into one thing, but that’s not who I am. I named this project 'Emotional Gangster' because it captures both sides of my personality. A deeply vulnerable, delicate side, and a powerful, unapologetically strong side. I don’t need to choose between them because I live and breathe both. I embrace my femininity in all its forms… Soft & fierce.”

Morgan continues: “In this EP, you’ll feel my pain, my joy, the laughter, and the tears. But most importantly, you’ll relate. This has been my most collaborative journey yet, and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has made this possible. This EP is your invitation into my mind, heart and soul.”

Today’s single, “Lost Myself (23)” stands as a bold statement of self-empowerment, where Morgan explores themes of healing, resilience and self-discovery. The slow-burning instrumentation and atmospheric production from Slim Typical perfectly complements Morgan’s powerful vocals, adding layers of depth to the narrative. In the accompanying video, Morgan is seen reminiscing on a past love, one where she fell so deep, she lost herself. The visual is shot entirely in VHS-style evoking a sense of nostalgia for what once was.

‘Emotional Gangster’ kicks off with “Stay Hydrated,” an emotive pop track vocalizing the 23-year old’s relentless work ethic that’s underpinned by an infectious R&B production. A testament to perseverance and self-determination, the track’s positive energy is bound to land on motivational playlists everywhere. Comeback cut “Bum Bum” continues to make waves with its fresh and vibrant reimagining of the classic track "Bam Bam" by Jamaican legend Sister Nancy. Infusing the iconic vocal sample with her own Jamaican flair, Morgan puts her signature stamp on the reggae classic while honouring its cultural roots and her own.

"Wheel Up” is a dynamic and standout collaboration featuring acclaimed ‘Talibans’ singer-songwriter Byron Messia. Weaving together elements of dancehall and pop, it pays tribute to the Jamaican rave scene. Highlighting Morgan’s cultural pride, the track topped The Guardian’s ‘Track of the Week’, whilst also being crowned as Kaylee Golding’s ‘Track Of The Week’ on BBC 1Xtra. Enlisting the co-writing skills of UK legend Shakka, “Mercy” is a future-facing slice of R&B that raises the temperature a notch, as Morgan lusts over a love interest, creating a textured and intimate track that’s best grooved to by night. Slowing the tempo, Morgan delivers “Reverse”, a powerful, cinematic track that dives into the complexities of a past relationship. On this deeply personal song, Morgan’s voice exudes pain with resilience, blending vulnerability with strength as she explores the aftermath of a broken heart.

Morgan began performing at just three years old and by 18 she’d joined Rudimental as a globally-touring vocalist. Her solo debut "My Year" spotlighted her brand of sparkling pop, before a collaboration with Ebenezer (‘Mulholland Drive’) earned her over 10 million streams. Her subsequent EP ‘Alien’ referenced golden-era pop, featuring co-writes and collaborations with Anne-Marie, Cadenza, Dyo, Preditah and Rudimental. That same year, her song "ADCT’" (written when she was 17) soared to the #1 spot on both TikTok Trending Sounds and the UK Top 50, earning over 25 million streams. Morgan also co-wrote and featured on Rudimental & Digga D’s "Be the One" and Sigma’s "Bittersweet Symphony"-sampling hit "Adrenaline Rush." More recently, she’s been writing for some of the biggest K-pop artists (including NCT’s Jaehyun), and later this year she’ll feature on Purple Disco Machine’s forthcoming album ‘PARADISE’.

Morgan has now sold out two London headline shows and is embarking on her first UK headline tour at the end of this year. Like most musical greats, Morgan is unafraid to carve her own path.

'Emotional Gangster' Tracklist

1. Hydrated

2. Bum Bum

3. Wheel Up (Feat. Byron Messia)

4, Mercy

5. Reverse

6. Lost Myself (23)