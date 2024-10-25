RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Oct 2024 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

LINKIN Park unveil new song 'Over Each Other'

MUMBAI: LINKIN PARK – Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain – reveal an emotionally-charged new single entitled “Over Each Other”. Listen HERE. Watch the Joe Hahn-directed music video HERE.

This time around, the song revolves around a striking, soulful, and soaring solo vocal from Emily Armstrong. Icy keys flicker over a glitchy beat backed by guitar as her voice rings out on the refrain, “All we are is talking over each other.” The cinematic video – directed by Joe Hahn and shot on location in Seoul – follows the intense dramatic arc of a relationship literally about to crash, capturing the turbulent emotional ebb and flow of the track itself.

“Over Each Other” precedes the much-anticipated arrival of LINKIN PARK’s first album since 2017, 'FROM ZERO', on November 15. Pre-save HERE via Warner Records.

“This song is an extra special one for me, because it’s my first solo vocal in LINKIN PARK... I can’t believe I’m saying that! ” says Armstrong. “But it’s also such an emotional and relatable song. And then to shoot the video in Korea with Joe, who is so brilliant at what he does, is something I will cherish forever.”

Hahn adds, “It’s been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day – and it finally happened! Emily and I stayed a few extra days after our Seoul show and are so grateful to the cast and crew who helped us out. We really embraced the K-ness of it all, wanting it to feel like a true K-drama. We hope you all love it as much as we do! ”

LINKIN PARK ignited this season with “The Emptiness Machine”. It has exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months.

Thus far, “The Emptiness Machine” has gathered a quarter-of-a-billion global streams and counting. Their latest drop of “Heavy Is The Crown” last month is following fast in the same path, eclipsing 270 million streams and 55 million YouTube views.
 
'FROM ZERO' Tracklist

1. From Zero (Intro)
2. The Emptiness Machine
3. Cut The Bridge
4. Heavy Is The Crown
5. Over Each Other
6. Casualty
7. Overflow
8.Two Faced
9. Stained
10. IGYEIH
11. Good Things Go

Tags
NH7 Weekender Linkin Park One More Light music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Oct 2024

CASA BACARDÍ Returns with its biggest Halloween campaign ever: GIVE IN TO YOUR MOOD!

MUMBAI: The love for Halloween in India has grown immensely in recent years, as the occasion has become a cultural touchpoint for the new generation. BACARDI has been a powerful driver in building this key cultural moment, hosting India’s largest Halloween party each year for over 5 years.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

Amit Trivedi unleashes the Magic of ‘Rangeeni’ – The first track from his much-awaited album Azaad Collab, featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Hansika Pareek & Amitabh Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: In a celebration of colour, emotions, and unparalleled musicality, acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi has dropped his latest track, Rangeeni, featuring the captivating vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Hansika Pareek.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

NH7 Weekender co-presented by the house of MCDOWELL'S SODA announces the line-up for its 15th edition

MUMBAI: NH7 Weekender is all set to return with its highly anticipated 15th edition.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

girl_irl returns with bold new EP spanning Atlanta Rap and Hyperpop "(re)introduction"

MUMBAI: Taking inspiration from a diverse set of roots, including Middle Eastern and North African, they explores a landscape that taps into new genres. “Sting” exemplifies this sound, full of electric energy ready for a live show.” - NOTION

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

CASA BACARDÍ Halloween bash returns to Mumbai: Experience an unforgettable night of creativity and expression!

MUMBAI: This Halloween, it's time to shed your inhibitions and embrace the unexpected as CASA BACARDI is all set to ignite your creativity and individuality.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
CASA BACARDÍ Halloween bash returns to Mumbai: Experience an unforgettable night of creativity and expression!

MUMBAI: This Halloween, it's time to shed your inhibitions and embrace the unexpected as CASA BACARDI is all set to ignite your creativity and...read more

2
CASA BACARDÍ Returns with its biggest Halloween campaign ever: GIVE IN TO YOUR MOOD!

MUMBAI: The love for Halloween in India has grown immensely in recent years, as the occasion has become a cultural touchpoint for the new generation...read more

3
Amit Trivedi unleashes the Magic of ‘Rangeeni’ – The first track from his much-awaited album Azaad Collab, featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Hansika Pareek & Amitabh Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: In a celebration of colour, emotions, and unparalleled musicality, acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi has dropped his latest track,...read more

4
'Gulabi Sadi' singer Sanju Rathod makes history as the first Marathi singer to open for Sunburn Arena- Alan Walker's concert

MUMBAI: The Marathi music industry has garnered global recognition in recent years, producing numerous talented artists who have significantly...read more

5
NH7 Weekender co-presented by the house of MCDOWELL'S SODA announces the line-up for its 15th edition

MUMBAI: NH7 Weekender is all set to return with its highly anticipated 15th edition. Following the announcement of its  new co-presenting partner...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games