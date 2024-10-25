LINKIN Park unveil new song 'Over Each Other'

MUMBAI: LINKIN PARK – Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain – reveal an emotionally-charged new single entitled “Over Each Other”. Listen HERE. Watch the Joe Hahn-directed music video HERE.

This time around, the song revolves around a striking, soulful, and soaring solo vocal from Emily Armstrong. Icy keys flicker over a glitchy beat backed by guitar as her voice rings out on the refrain, “All we are is talking over each other.” The cinematic video – directed by Joe Hahn and shot on location in Seoul – follows the intense dramatic arc of a relationship literally about to crash, capturing the turbulent emotional ebb and flow of the track itself.

“Over Each Other” precedes the much-anticipated arrival of LINKIN PARK’s first album since 2017, 'FROM ZERO', on November 15. Pre-save HERE via Warner Records.

“This song is an extra special one for me, because it’s my first solo vocal in LINKIN PARK... I can’t believe I’m saying that! ” says Armstrong. “But it’s also such an emotional and relatable song. And then to shoot the video in Korea with Joe, who is so brilliant at what he does, is something I will cherish forever.”

Hahn adds, “It’s been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day – and it finally happened! Emily and I stayed a few extra days after our Seoul show and are so grateful to the cast and crew who helped us out. We really embraced the K-ness of it all, wanting it to feel like a true K-drama. We hope you all love it as much as we do! ”

LINKIN PARK ignited this season with “The Emptiness Machine”. It has exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months.

Thus far, “The Emptiness Machine” has gathered a quarter-of-a-billion global streams and counting. Their latest drop of “Heavy Is The Crown” last month is following fast in the same path, eclipsing 270 million streams and 55 million YouTube views.



'FROM ZERO' Tracklist

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8.Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go