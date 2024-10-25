RadioandMusic
News |  25 Oct 2024 16:47

girl_irl returns with bold new EP spanning Atlanta Rap and Hyperpop "(re)introduction"

MUMBAI: Taking inspiration from a diverse set of roots, including Middle Eastern and North African, they explores a landscape that taps into new genres. “Sting” exemplifies this sound, full of electric energy ready for a live show.” - NOTION

“A pulsating, crepuscular number that would sound right at home in a Charli XCX Boiler Room set. “ - DMY

Genre-bending artist and producer girl_irl is set to unveil their latest sonic creation, the highly anticipated EP "(re)introduction," on October 25th. This release marks a significant step in girl_irl's musical journey, showcasing their signature blend of industrial pop with a fresh perspective. Built as a mixtape, to close an era in the talented artists process, before blossoming as something new and equally innovative.

girl_irl, known for their captivating live performances and innovative production style, has been steadily building a dedicated following since their debut. With "(re)introduction," they delve deeper into their exploration of industrial soundscapes, incorporating manipulated found sounds, glitched-out percussion, and booming basslines. The result is a collection of tracks that are both exhilarating and introspective, pushing the boundaries of electronic music.

The EP's themes revolve around finding autonomy in the face of generational uncertainty, a sentiment that resonates with today's youth. girl_irl's lyrics are both empowering and thought-provoking, delivered with their characteristic deadpan vocals. Collaborations with notable producers like Luca Rassi, Franco Reid, Louie Diller, and Gazsia add further depth and dimension to the project.

"(re)introduction" promises to be a sonic adventure, showcasing girl_irl's unique artistic vision and cementing their status as a rising star in the electronic music scene.

"(re) introduction is a mixtape with the intention of closing an era that began once this project did. The order tells a personal story with the intention of a new era beginning in 2025." - girl_irl

About girl_irl:

girl_irl is an Atlanta-raised, Brooklyn-based artist, DJ, and producer who is redefining the boundaries of industrial pop. Their music is a captivating blend of electronic, pop, and industrial influences, characterized by innovative production, introspective lyrics, and a powerful stage presence. girl_irl has garnered attention for their unique sound and thought-provoking themes, and they continue to push the boundaries of electronic music with each new release.

EP Details:
Title: (re)introduction
Release Date: October 25th
Genre: Industrial Pop

