Amit Trivedi unleashes the Magic of ‘Rangeeni’ – The first track from his much-awaited album Azaad Collab, featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Hansika Pareek & Amitabh Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: In a celebration of colour, emotions, and unparalleled musicality, acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi has dropped his latest track, Rangeeni, featuring the captivating vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Hansika Pareek. Penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, this song serves as a melodic prelude to Trivedi’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Azaad Collab, set for release on November 5, 2024. This song exemplifies the creativity and collaboration that characterises Trivedi’s work.

Amit Trivedi, celebrated for his fearless experimentation and genre-blending compositions, brings his unique sound to life once again in Azaad Collab. With iconic compositions in films like Kedarnath, Queen, Dev.D and Udta Punjab, Trivedi has consistently pushed the boundaries of Bollywood music, blending genres and infusing his tracks with fresh, contemporary elements.

At the heart of Rangeeni is the melodious voice of Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s beloved playback singers. His expressive vocals bring emotional depth to the song, perfectly balancing Amitabh Bhattacharya’s poetic lyrics with a soulful delivery. Nautiyal’s ability to convey a range of feelings, from love to celebration, creates an engaging listening experience. Joining him is the most dynamic and talented Hansika Pareek, whose lively vocals add a fresh dynamic, resulting in a harmonious collaboration that elevates Rangeeni to new musical heights.

Rangeeni is just the beginning. Amit Trivedi’s Azaad Collab brings together some of the biggest Indian artists in the music industry, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. With this album, Trivedi embarks on a fearless journey of musical exploration, combining everything from party anthems and Punjabi beats to soulful folk melodies. Each track stands as a unique expression of celebration, freedom, blending genres and breaking musical boundaries in a way that only Trivedi can. The song is produced by Amit Trivedi, Krutee Trivedi and Rahul Tiwari and directed by Ritika Bajaj who also serves as the showrunner. Don't miss the latest song which also serves as a vibrant anthem that invites you to break free and embrace the joy of life. The album is set to release on 5th November 2024.

Listen to ‘Rangeeni’ now streaming on all platforms.