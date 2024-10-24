Red FM brings 'South Side Story - Kutty Edition' to Mumbai!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announce the ‘Kutty’ edition of South Side Story in Mumbai. This year’s festival brings a pocket-sized punch of South Indian flavor taking place at NESCO center, Goregaon, Mumbai, on December 14th, 2024.

After the roaring success of the two-day extravaganza in Delhi that left the audience buzzing long after the last note, the 'Kutty' Edition is set to bring South Indian vibes to Mumbai. In an ecosystem dominated by grand festivals, Red FM is serving up something refreshingly intimate and niche for the true connoisseurs of South Indian music, culture, and food. The festival will feature Vedan, Pal Dabba, Sooraj Santhosh, Yung Raja, Dopeadelicz and Baby Jean, marking their debut at South Side Story with their unique musical elements, all leading up to the majestic headlining performance by the renowned band Agam.

But that’s not all. South Side Story is going to be a full-fledged cultural experience. Festival-goers will get to indulge in Sadhya (a traditional South Indian feast) and a variety of other South Indian delicacies, paired with a curated selection of drinks and cocktails. Adding to the charm, expect immersive South Indian experiences to bring the essence of the south to Mumbai.

Commenting on the Kutty edition, “Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, “In a sea of larger-than-life concerts, this is our humble effort to bring South Side Story to Mumbai in a unique, bite-sized format. As a Kutty edition, it continues to be packed with several flavors of the South. The festival brings both cultural evangelism and Indie music space on one stage and we continue to support it in whichever way we can. For this edition, we are focused on bringing an eclectic mix of hip-hop/rap, folk fusion, and progressive rock. We are supremely excited to bring six debuts to this year’s edition, headlined by our South Side Story lucky charm - Agam the band. This festival is for those who seek out something special and niche. And as always, we look forward to hosting you all.”

Book your tickets here: https://bit.ly/3AgrhJC