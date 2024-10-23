RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Oct 2024 11:56 |  By RnMTeam

Akshath Acharya drops his latest track "Tu Hai Kya," following the viral success of 'Nadaaniyan'

MUMBAI: After captivating the internet with his breakout hit "Nadaaniyan," Akshath Acharya is back with his much-anticipated new single, "Tu Hai Kya." Staying true to his signature style, this song is deeply inspired by Akshath's personal experiences. With heartfelt lyrics, "Tu Hai Kya" explores the significance of authentic relationships—those that allow us to let down our guard and embrace who we truly are.

Akshath first teased "Tu Hai Kya" at a live gig in Mumbai, where it was met with an overwhelming response. The audience’s enthusiasm made it clear that this track is set to be another major hit. Whether it’s for friends, family, or loved ones, "Tu Hai Kya" resonates as a tribute to anyone who shows they care.

Speaking about the track, Akshath shares,"‘Tu Hai Kya’ isn’t just another love song. Its uniqueness lies in how it fits into any meaningful relationship. There are very few people we go to when we’re feeling anxious and vulnerable and this song serves as a love letter to those people who take care of your heart. After teasing it at a concert and sharing snippets on social media, I received an outpouring of support from people who related to the song and eagerly awaited its release. My goal is to create music that truly resonates with the public, and ‘Tu Hai Kya’ is one such track."

With "Tu Hai Kya," Akshath Acharya is poised to break new records and win over hearts once again.

Thank you.

Tags
Akshath Acharya Tu Hai Kya music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Oct 2024

Red FM brings 'South Side Story - Kutty Edition' to Mumbai!

The perfect bite-sized South Indian cultural celebration for Mumbaikars this December

read more
 | 23 Oct 2024

Ezra Furman & Alex Walton unveil new single "Tie Me to The Train Tracks" via Bella Union

MUMBAI: Today, Ezra Furman & Alex Walton release a collaborative new single “Tie Me To The Train Tracks” via Bella Union.

read more
 | 23 Oct 2024

Haiti's Darline Desca paints a sensuous picture with new single 'Do Me'

MUMBAI: Some guys just don’t get the hint until you paint a picture for them. Fortunately, Darline Desca is working with a full palette of colors.

read more
 | 23 Oct 2024

Rising Star Nit-C drops a bold fusion of Rajasthani-Haryanvi Folk and new-age hip hop 'Attract'

MUMBAI: Step into a world where tradition meets revolution, and music transcends boundaries! Nit-C, the next-gen music sensation, is here to shake things up with his latest track, "Attract" – a groundbreaking fusion of Rajasthani-Haryanvi folk and cutting-edge hip hop.

read more
 | 23 Oct 2024

wasurene: New single “She's My Hero” Japenese version out now

MUMBAI: wasurene, a groundbreaking music project known for its unique approach to storytelling through music, has released its seventh track “She’s My HERO”.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

top# 5 articles

1
Red FM brings 'South Side Story - Kutty Edition' to Mumbai!

The perfect bite-sized South Indian cultural celebration for Mumbaikars this December read more

2
Haiti's Darline Desca paints a sensuous picture with new single 'Do Me'

MUMBAI: Some guys just don’t get the hint until you paint a picture for them. Fortunately, Darline Desca is working with a full palette of colors. On...read more

3
Rising Star Nit-C drops a bold fusion of Rajasthani-Haryanvi Folk and new-age hip hop 'Attract'

MUMBAI: Step into a world where tradition meets revolution, and music transcends boundaries! Nit-C, the next-gen music sensation, is here to shake...read more

4
Musical duo Sachin-Jigar give Bollywood beats a regional makeover with their collaborations with regional stars!

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent...read more

5
wasurene: New single “She's My Hero” Japenese version out now

MUMBAI: wasurene, a groundbreaking music project known for its unique approach to storytelling through music, has released its seventh track “She’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games