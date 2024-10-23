Akshath Acharya drops his latest track "Tu Hai Kya," following the viral success of 'Nadaaniyan'

MUMBAI: After captivating the internet with his breakout hit "Nadaaniyan," Akshath Acharya is back with his much-anticipated new single, "Tu Hai Kya." Staying true to his signature style, this song is deeply inspired by Akshath's personal experiences. With heartfelt lyrics, "Tu Hai Kya" explores the significance of authentic relationships—those that allow us to let down our guard and embrace who we truly are.
Akshath first teased "Tu Hai Kya" at a live gig in Mumbai, where it was met with an overwhelming response. The audience’s enthusiasm made it clear that this track is set to be another major hit. Whether it’s for friends, family, or loved ones, "Tu Hai Kya" resonates as a tribute to anyone who shows they care.
Speaking about the track, Akshath shares,"‘Tu Hai Kya’ isn’t just another love song. Its uniqueness lies in how it fits into any meaningful relationship. There are very few people we go to when we’re feeling anxious and vulnerable and this song serves as a love letter to those people who take care of your heart. After teasing it at a concert and sharing snippets on social media, I received an outpouring of support from people who related to the song and eagerly awaited its release. My goal is to create music that truly resonates with the public, and ‘Tu Hai Kya’ is one such track."
With "Tu Hai Kya," Akshath Acharya is poised to break new records and win over hearts once again.
