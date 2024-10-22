RadioandMusic
News |  22 Oct 2024 19:02

Universal Music Canada (UMC) signs Punjabi super- producer thiarajxtt

MUMBAI: Today, one of the Punjabi music industry’s most in-demand artists, super-producer thiarajxtt, AKA Dilmanjot Singh Thiara, releases his debut EP If the Sun Had a Dark Side. Universal Music Canada (UMC), the country’s leading music company, proudly announces thiarajxtt’s signing and his first new music of 2024.

“thiarajxtt is driving the modern sound of culture today,” said Jeffrey Remedios, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Canada. “We're honoured to work alongside Dilman as together we take South Asian music made in Canada to new global heights.”

The five-track EP is thiarajxtt’s first release as a primary artist since 2023’s Heartfelt EP and follows a prolific output last year, with genre-spanning production across the majority of Diljit Dosanjh’s album Ghost (featuring the mega-hit “Kinni Kinni,” Jassa Dhillon’s “SPAIN,” and production with superstars Shubh, Channi Nattan, Jerry and more.

“I want to break boundaries and bring new and legendary artists together on one project. This is the first step,” says thiarajxtt about this release. “Partnering with Universal Music Canada is more than just a milestone—it's about pushing the limits of what can be achieved when bold ideas and a clear vision come together. UMC has trusted my vision, and together, we’re ready to break barriers and create cultural bridges. This is just the first step in a journey that will redefine what’s possible in music. Everything today may fade by tomorrow, but good music—that’s timeless, and that’s what we’re here to create.”  

If the Sun Had a Dark Side prominently features vocals from his twin brother Irman, as well as Indrr Bajwa, over a variety of hip-hop, R&B, and pop songs produced by thiarajxtt.   

The EP’s opener “Colt Buntlines” is a romantic-gangster track where Bajwa admires his partner’s beauty and provides her reassurance in his lyrics. “Route 66” and “Kasoor” explore similar themes, whereas “What They Doin’” takes a different approach, boldly asserting thiarajxtt, Irman, and Indrr Bajwa’s status as fearless, strategic, and dominant leaders in their field.  

Born and raised in the village of Harkhowal near Hoshiarpur, Punjab, thiarajxtt moved to Toronto, Canada in 2019 for studies and quickly integrated into the global music industry via his early collaborations with Shubh, including the hit “We Rollin’.” He went on to produce “No Love” for Shubh, which went on to become one of the most-streamed songs on Spotify in India in 2022.   

The following year, he made his biggest mark yet by producing the majority of Diljit Dosanjh’s multi-platinum album Ghost. Now, thiarajxtt sets his sights on producer empowerment within the Punjabi music space, aiming to bring producers into the mainstream, similar to the way Metro Boomin, DJ Khaled, and others lead their projects.  

Stay tuned for much more from thiarajxtt in the coming months.

NEW EP IF THE SUN HAD A DARK SIDE OUT NOW – LISTEN HERE

