News |  22 Oct 2024 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Ultra Music Festival unveils 'All Eyes On Us,' a 25-episode docu-series celebrates the event’s milestone 25th anniversary

MUMBAI: Ultra Music Festival is revving toward its historic 25th anniversary edition, returning to its longtime home at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami from Friday, March 28 to Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Following the reveal of its star-studded Phase 1 lineup - a masterstroke of genre-crossing talent featuring headlining performances from electronic music’s most in-demand acts - the festival announced that it will commemorate this milestone event with a 25-part docu-series called “All Eyes On Us,”

Premiering new episodes each Monday in a momentous 25-week countdown to Ultra Music Festival 2025, the exclusive YouTube series highlights Ultra’s global impact as pioneering industry leaders, and the festival’s role in defining dance music culture over the past quarter century.

Created by NOMOBO, the production team behind Ultra's legendary #ULTRALive streams, “All Eyes On Us” is a nostalgic retrospective chronicling Ultra’s most iconic moments, captures the essence of the festival through the voices of fans, artists, and industry leaders who helped to shape Ultra’s storied legacy.

The first episode of “All Eyes On Us,” titled "Open The Gates," showcases 25 years of stunning slow-motion footage, capturing the electric energy and anticipation that fills the air as Ultra’s gates open each year. The episode features cameos from renowned artists like Nic Fanciulli and Gryffin, as well as clips of enthusiastic Ultranauts eagerly clamoring to kick off their festival weekend. As the gates swing open, it symbolizes the start of an epic journey through the event's rich history.

In the second episode, titled "That First Ultra," viewers will hear globe-trotting, superstar artists such as Hardwell, Pendulum, Oliver Heldens, Marshmello, SLANDER, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, and more reflect on their first experiences at Ultra Music Festival. Whether from the audience or behind the mic, this episode provides a captivating glimpse into how Ultra has profoundly influenced countless lives and careers. Personal stories from both artists and fans highlight the lasting impact of Ultra 1999, and its pivotal role in defining their musical journeys.

The newly-released third episode “All Eyes On You” offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how superstar DJs meticulously plan their coveted closing sets at Ultra. This installment spotlights Dutch duo W&W as they prepare for their first-ever Ultra closing performance at ULTRA Europe 2024. Describing the closing set as “the holy grail” and “one of the most unique experiences in the festival world,” various industry professionals reflect on the prestige of this sought-after slot. World-renowned artists like Armin van Buuren, Marshmello, Nicky Romero, and Steve Aoki also share personal insights into making their Ultra sets unforgettable experiences for fans.

Catch new episodes of “All Eyes On Us’ premiering exclusively each Monday on the official UMF TV YouTube channel!

Tickets for Ultra Music Festival 2025 are on sale now.

Ultra Music Festival 2025 media application

Ultra Music Festival 2024 press selects

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL PHASE 1 LINEUP (A - Z)
999999999
ABOVE & BEYOND
ADAM BEYER
AFROJACK
ALESSO
ANYMA B2B SOLOMUN (WORLD DEBUT)
ARMIN VAN BUUREN
ARTBAT
AXWELL
BORIS BREJCHA
CARL COX (LIVE) (WORLD DEBUT)
CHARLOTTE DE WITTE
CHASE & STATUS (U.S. DEBUT)
DEADMAU5 (RETRO5PECTIVE SET)
DEADMAU5 B2B PENDULUM (DJ SET)
ELI BROWN
DOM DOLLA AND JOHN SUMMIT (EVERYTHING ALWAYS)
FOUR TET
GESAFFELSTEIN
HARDWELL
I HATE MODELS
CLOZEE AND LSDREAM (LSZEE)
MARTIN GARRIX
MAU P
MISS MONIQUE
NERO
NGHTMRE B2B SULLIVAN KING (WORLD DEBUT)
PENDULUM (LIVE)
RICHIE HAWTIN (DEX EFX X0X) (LIVE)
SOLOMUN (SOLO SET)
SUBTRONICS
TIËSTO
ZEDD
ZEDS DEAD (AV SET)

