Rupali Jagga talks about her chart-topping Bollywood track 'Chumma' and creative journey

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Rupali Jagga, known for her powerful voice and versatility, recently shared insights into her experience recording the popular track 'Chumma' from the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' which features acclaimed actors Rajkumar Rao and Tripti Dimri. Composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar, the song has taken social media by storm, remaining a top trend for nearly two weeks after its release. Speaking about her experience, Rupali said, "This song was composed by Sachin-Jigar. They called me in for this energetic duet alongside Pawan Singh, who is a mega-star. I had to convey the lively and playful spirit of the song through my voice. I’m really grateful to Sachin-Jigar for trusting me with such a big project, which is still trending, holding the number 1 spot across platforms, including Instagram. I’m really happy to have sung this one." Rupali, a versatile singer who has made a mark both in Bollywood playback and independent music, reflected on how she approaches both forms. She said, "Independent music gives artists the freedom to express themselves without constraints. You can experiment and be as creative as you want, whereas playback singing involves aligning with the vision of the composer. Both are equally important in a singer's career as they offer unique challenges and opportunities to grow." Rupali’s voice has been featured in Bollywood hits such as 'Tere Bin Jeena Kya' from 'Operation Romeo' and 'Jogan' from 'Good Luck Jerry.' She believes that each project has helped shape her journey as an artist. "All three songs—'Tere Bin Jeena Kya,' 'Jogan,' and 'Chumma'—are distinct in style. I am proud to have been able to showcase different aspects of my voice through these tracks. Each song has contributed to my growth as a singer." Having been a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and the winner of the Indian Pro Music League, Rupali acknowledges the role reality shows played in launching her career. "Reality shows give you exposure, recognition, and a fan base, but it’s about how you maintain that momentum. I’m grateful to have been able to transition from being a reality show participant to a playback singer who performs globally." As she continues to mesmerize audiences with her performances, Rupali Jagga remains focused on delivering music that resonates with people across genres. With hits like 'Chumma' under her belt, she is well on her way to solidifying her position as one of India’s leading playback singers.