RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Oct 2024 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Rupali Jagga talks about her chart-topping Bollywood track 'Chumma' and creative journey

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Rupali Jagga, known for her powerful voice and versatility, recently shared insights into her experience recording the popular track 'Chumma' from the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' which features acclaimed actors Rajkumar Rao and Tripti Dimri. Composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar, the song has taken social media by storm, remaining a top trend for nearly two weeks after its release. Speaking about her experience, Rupali said, "This song was composed by Sachin-Jigar. They called me in for this energetic duet alongside Pawan Singh, who is a mega-star. I had to convey the lively and playful spirit of the song through my voice. I’m really grateful to Sachin-Jigar for trusting me with such a big project, which is still trending, holding the number 1 spot across platforms, including Instagram. I’m really happy to have sung this one." Rupali, a versatile singer who has made a mark both in Bollywood playback and independent music, reflected on how she approaches both forms. She said, "Independent music gives artists the freedom to express themselves without constraints. You can experiment and be as creative as you want, whereas playback singing involves aligning with the vision of the composer. Both are equally important in a singer's career as they offer unique challenges and opportunities to grow." Rupali’s voice has been featured in Bollywood hits such as 'Tere Bin Jeena Kya' from 'Operation Romeo' and 'Jogan' from 'Good Luck Jerry.' She believes that each project has helped shape her journey as an artist. "All three songs—'Tere Bin Jeena Kya,' 'Jogan,' and 'Chumma'—are distinct in style. I am proud to have been able to showcase different aspects of my voice through these tracks. Each song has contributed to my growth as a singer." Having been a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and the winner of the Indian Pro Music League, Rupali acknowledges the role reality shows played in launching her career. "Reality shows give you exposure, recognition, and a fan base, but it’s about how you maintain that momentum. I’m grateful to have been able to transition from being a reality show participant to a playback singer who performs globally." As she continues to mesmerize audiences with her performances, Rupali Jagga remains focused on delivering music that resonates with people across genres. With hits like 'Chumma' under her belt, she is well on her way to solidifying her position as one of India’s leading playback singers.

Tags
Rupali Jagga Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Rajkumar Rao Tripti Dimri Sachin-Jigar
Related news
 | 22 Oct 2024

Musical duo Sachin-Jigar give Bollywood beats a regional makeover with their collaborations with regional stars!

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent work, particularly in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is an attestation to their knack for blending tradition with modernity.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2024

Sachin-Jigar light up Sydney with a packed concert, thrilling fans with their hits!!

MUMBAI: Celebrated as one of the most loved and talented musical duos in the country, Sachin-Jigar enjoy a massive fandom worldwide.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

13 Years of 'Saibo': Celebrating Sachin-Jigar's musical hits of the movie ‘Shor In The City’

MUMBAI: 28 April 2024 marks the 13th year of the much-loved ‘Shor In The City.’ The multi-narrative film set in Mumbai gave us one of the most unique and relatable albums of all time.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2024

Pop star Aishwarya Majmudar makes a unique cultural statement on enchanting new single, 'Soona Soona'

MUMBAI: Popular musician Aishwarya Majmudar has released her first pop single of 2024, “Soona Soona”. Known for singing in iconic Bollywood films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Kaanchi, the vocalist now offers a romantic ballad to enthral listeners.

read more
 | 29 Feb 2024

Is a Chart-Topping hit in the making? Sachin-Jigar and Atif Aslam hint at collaboration

MUMBAI: Fans are abuzz with excitement as speculation runs rampant following a recent Instagram post by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

top# 5 articles

1
Highly acclaimed Indian Rapper Karma signs with Warner Music India

MUMBAI: Karma, a Dehradun-based rapper, known for hit songs "Goat Shit" featuring King, "BADA" featuring KSHMR, and his recently released EP How Much...read more

2
Musical duo Sachin-Jigar give Bollywood beats a regional makeover with their collaborations with regional stars!

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent...read more

3
India's biggest rap battleground because 'Hip Hop don't stop!'! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4 promises a blockbuster new season

MUMBAI: The biggest rap talent hunt of India is back, and it's bolder, louder, and more intense than ever! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4, co-...read more

4
Armaan Malik celebrates one-year engagement Anniversary with beau Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik Celebrates a Year of Love engagement anniversary with Aashna Shroff OR Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Celebrate Their 1st...read more

5
A Musical Reading session for the slum kids by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: On Saturday, October 19, 2024, 20 children from Mumbai’s slums were treated to a special day of storytelling and music by Kamakshi and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games