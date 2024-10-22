Highly acclaimed Indian Rapper Karma signs with Warner Music India

MUMBAI: Karma, a Dehradun-based rapper, known for hit songs "Goat Shit" featuring King, "BADA" featuring KSHMR, and his recently released EP How Much a Rhyme Costs?, has signed with Warner Music India.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Karma’s journey as an artist and will boost his prominent reputation in the Indian hip-hop scene. His last two EP releases have cumulatively raked in over 30 million streams across digital streaming platforms. With the power of Warner Music’s global network, the collaboration will see him create fresh and innovative music, reaching audiences old and new for Karma, evolving his artistry, and solidifying his position in the music industry.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, says: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Karma to the Warner Music India family. His talent and dedication to his craft are truly inspiring and he has the unique ability to build fans. At Warner Music, we truly believe in building the next generation of stars in the country and are committed to helping Karma reach new heights. This is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey together.”

Karma added his thoughts on the exciting new chapter: "I've always believed in pushing my boundaries and collaborating with those who share the same vision of creative growth. With Warner Music India backing me, and the power of its global network, I am getting a platform to share stories that resonate on a global scale. Their belief in my vision has allowed me to stay true to my roots while taking my art to places I never imagined. We understand it’s about building culture, and now we have the tools to take my creativity to the next level.” With this new partnership, Karma is set to release a series of new projects that will showcase his versatility and creativity. Fans can look forward to a dynamic range of music that reflects Karma’s unique voice and perspective.

*About Karma* Karma, also known as Vivek Arora, born in October 1995, is a rapidly rising self-taught Indian rapper, musician, composer, and songwriter. He is renowned for his unique fusion of traditional Indian sounds with contemporary hip-hop beats. Karma’s discography includes the acclaimed album “Made You Proud” (M.Y.P.), which features various artists like Raftaar, KR$NA, Encore ABJ, Ikka, Deep Kalsi, and Shah Rule, and highlights his versatility and lyrical depth.

His collaborations, such as “Goat Shit” with King and his latest EP "How Much a Rhyme Costs" featuring KSHMR and Raftaar, have further cemented his place in the Indian music scene. He has also released several EPs, including “Eyes on the Prize” and “Hold Up,” showcasing his dynamic range and storytelling abilities. Karma’s most recent release, the EP “How Much a Rhyme Costs,” continues to resonate with audiences, reflecting his journey and growth as an artist.