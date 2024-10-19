5 music labels opening doors for new artists

MUMBAI: Making a breakthrough in this every evolving music industry can feel like an unsurmountable challenge for many aspiring artists. Luckily, some trailblazing platforms are dedicated to changing that narrative by becoming beacons of hope for artists everywhere. They not only discover talent, but also believe in creating meaningful connections and opportunities for ordinary newcomers to shine alongside established musicians. By offering comprehensive support and resources, these platforms help artists navigate the complexities of the industry and achieve their dreams.

Here are five standout music labels that are making waves by leveling the playing field and nurturing the next generation of music stars.

1. Juju Baby Music

Artium Academy, a music education platform, has launched a revolutionary music label called Juju Baby Music, to transform the indie music landscape. Founded by entrepreneurs Vivek Raicha and Ashish Joshi, alongside composer and producer GourovDasgupta, Juju Baby Music aims to redefine music IP and nurture emerging talent. At Juju Baby Music, the focus is all about discovering and supporting fresh, undiscovered talent. They believe in giving newcomers a shot at stardom by pairing them with established artists like Shaan, Divya Kumar, Akhil Sachdeva and many more. It’s a place where dreams become a reality,regardless of your connections in the industry.

2. T-Series StageWorks

T-Series StageWorks Academy is an academy of film music and performing arts where budding talents from every background get their big break. As part of the T-Series family, they provide a nurturing platform for newcomers to collaborate with renowned artists like Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sharman Joshi and Ahmed Khan. It’s not just about training; it's about giving newbies the spotlight they deserve on grand stages.

3. Artist First

Artist First is a music label focused on empowering emerging artists with a platform to showcase their talent. They offer comprehensive support including music production, marketing, and promotional services. Artist First is known for its commitment to discovering new voices and providing them with the tools and opportunities needed to thrive in the competitive music industry. By working closely with their artists, Artist First helps them navigate their careers and reach new heights.

4. Universal Music India

Universal Music India is actively helping new musicians through its #BreakoutStar initiative, a talent hunt designed to discover India's next singing sensation. This program provides aspiring artists with a global platform, backed by support from YouTube Shorts, to showcase their talent. With guidance from renowned judges Amit Trivedi and Aastha Gill, contestants embark on a three-month journey. The winner receives a one-year contract with Universal Music India, a professional music video feature, and a complete home studio setup, ensuring comprehensive support for their musical career.

5. Sony Music India

Sony Music India is helping new musicians with their new label, Day One, dedicated to providing a platform for emerging South Asian talent. This initiative aims to nurture and promote creative and individualistic artists, ensuring they reach the right audience. Day One has already signed its first three artists—Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji), and Kasyap—each bringing a unique sound and style. The label focuses on releasing quality original music and supporting artists in gaining recognition in a rapidly evolving music landscape.

These music labels are all about breaking barriers and creating opportunities for new artists to shine alongside the stars. They’re redefining the music industry by making it more inclusive, one collaboration at a time.