RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Oct 2024 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

Utsavi Jha, supported by Ashwin Adwani, take the stage at antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

MUMBAI: Utsavi Jha, supported by Ashwin Adwani, take the stage at antiSOCIAL, Mumbai to celebrate the launch of Utsavi's debut EP Khata! Come be a part of a magical evening of eclectic live music as singer, songwriter and actor Utsavi Jha weaves honest and relatable stories with her moving, multi-genre songs and melodies that you’ll definitely go home humming.

Supported by charismatic singer-songwiter, Ashwin Adwani who debuts his trio set and is going to leave you spellbound!

Utsavi’s debut EP Khata, a project with songs so uninhibited and personal, it feels like Utsavi’s journal entries about her experiences with heartbreak. While heartbreak is a familiar concept, it’s one that’s experienced differently by everyone. Each of the 5 songs in the EP explores different stages of heartbreak starting from confusion to grief to redemption to relapse to finally moving on. But that’s not all. There’s something for everyone at this show featuring old and new original songs that span genres and languages - whether you’re looking to groove or be moved.

This show is a celebration of the art and artists behind it, Utsavi’s evolution and experimentation through sounds, and the spirit of true independent music. Expect to be blown away by the most skilled band of musicians performing alongside her - Anand Masrani, Parth Malhotra, Nishant Nair, Swanand Thakur and Harsh Bhavsar. Also catch an exclusive performance by the fantastic singer and songwriter Ashwin Adwani as he mesmerises you with his smooth voice and beautiful songs.

Tags
Utsavi Jha Ashwin Adwani Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 18 Oct 2024

Global star Nora Fatehi’s collaborative track ‘It’s True’ with international artist CKay is now out!

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi’s collaborative track with international artist CKay titled ‘Its True’ has officially out. This highly anticipated song showcases Nora in all her glory and is part of CKay's album called ‘Emotions’.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2024

Celebrating one year of King’s 'NEW LIFE' album

MUMBAI: King's NEW LIFE album was a game-changer, and tomorrow marks a major milestone - its one-year anniversary. Featuring fan favorites "Runaway" and "CROWN," this album has been streamed millions of times, praised by critics, and has taken King's career to new heights.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2024

Bloodywood sign to Fearless records, release new single and announce their upcoming India tour

MUMBAI: Rising Indian folk metal stars BLOODYWOOD have announced their signing to Fearless Records with the release of 'Nu Delhi', their first piece of recorded music since 2022's Rakshak album. Alongside the announcement, they've revealed plans for their biggest India tour to date.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2024

Soren Hansen gets a jump on the Holidays with new single 'Christmas Time'

MUMBAI: Soren Hansen has released a new holiday single titled, "Christmas Time," which follows his recent self-titled debut solo effort, released earlier this year on ENCI Records.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2024

Global music legends Willy William and Lorna release new track 'Ratata'

MUMBAI: Willy William, the mastermind behind the international smash hit Mi Gente, returns with another powerful anthem, RATATA, this time collaborating with reggaeton icon Lorna, known for her timeless classic Papi Chulo (Te Traigo El Mmmm...).

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

top# 5 articles

1
5 music labels opening doors for new artists

MUMBAI: Making a breakthrough in this every evolving music industry can feel like an unsurmountable challenge for many aspiring artists. Luckily,...read more

2
BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars team up for new single ‘APT’

MUMBAI: Rosé has entered a new phase of her career, debuting her first solo track “APT.” in collaboration with Bruno Mars. Released on Friday ahead...read more

3
Sámi Yoik, congolese percussion, living legends and a tribute to Amir Khusrau: Jodhpur RIFF brings the moon back to Jodhpur again

MUMBAI: Jodhpur RIFF 2024 kicks off with a promising spread, encompassing the indigenous and traditional as well as the global and contemporary and,...read more

4
Global music legends Willy William and Lorna release new track 'Ratata'

MUMBAI: Willy William, the mastermind behind the international smash hit Mi Gente, returns with another powerful anthem, RATATA, this time...read more

5
Bloodywood sign to Fearless records, release new single and announce their upcoming India tour

MUMBAI: Rising Indian folk metal stars BLOODYWOOD have announced their signing to Fearless Records with the release of 'Nu Delhi', their first piece...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games