Top 8 Sennheiser products you can’t miss in the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set (With Boom Arm) USB Microphone for Podcasting

Profile USB Microphone is designed for podcasters and streamers who demand exceptional audio quality without sacrificing ease of use. Powered via USB-C, the Profile offers three essential controls: Gain Control for adjusting the microphone's input sensitivity, Mix Control for balancing the microphone's audio with your device's audio, and Volume Control for setting the headphone monitoring level. Plus, the adjustable tilt function with a self-locking joint allows you to position the mic exactly where you need it. To suit your setup, the Profile USB microphone is available with either a compact table stand or a flexible boom arm, providing you with versatile mounting options.

Sennheiser XS Lav USB C

Need a reliable microphone for your mobile or computer? Look no further than the XS Lav USB-C. Its omnidirectional pickup and a 2m long cable make it perfect for capturing clear, natural audio in any setting. Plus, the accessories keep it protected and easy to carry. It includes a removable foam windscreen and a drawstring pouch for convenient storage.

Sennheiser MKE 600 Professional Shotgun XLR Unidirectional Microphone

Perfect for filmmakers, vloggers, and content creators, the MKE 600 delivers exceptional audio for your videos.

Its high directivity ensures clear audio capture from the direction your camera is pointed, while the switchable "Low Cut" filter effectively minimizes wind noise. Perfect for challenging filming conditions, the MKE 600 is compatible with a wide range of video cameras and camcorders.

To accommodate various camera setups, the MKE 600 can operate on either phantom power or battery power. A battery on/off switch helps conserve battery life, and a "Low Batt" indicator alerts you when the battery level is low.

Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Open-Back Studio Headphone

HD 490 PRO Studio Headphones offer a perfect blend of clarity, comfort, and reliability. With its open-back design, these headphones deliver a wide, immersive sound stage and precise audio reproduction, allowing for meticulous control over every detail. The lightweight, comfortable design, coupled with meticulously engineered ergonomics, ensures long-lasting comfort during extended listening sessions. The included DearVR MIX-SE plugin simulates the acoustics of mixing studios, helping to achieve a balanced and consistent mix across different systems. The HD 490 PRO headphones are designed to enhance your creative process and ensure accurate audio playback beyond the studio.

Sennheiser HD 25 Plus – Monitoring headphones for DJs and cameramen

If you're a cameraperson or DJ looking for headphones that deliver exceptional audio performance, the HD 25 Plus Headphones should be at the top of your list. These professional-grade headphones offer a lightweight and comfortable design, making it ideal for mobile monitoring. The closed-back design effectively blocks background noise, ensuring accurate audio monitoring even in the most demanding environments. Built to withstand rigorous use, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality and durability, making it a reliable choice for professionals in various fields.

Sennheiser EWDP- ME 2 Digital Wireless Microphone System

The EW-DP is a professional-grade wireless microphone system that delivers exceptional audio quality and reliability. Ideal for interviews, documentaries, and broadcast applications, it offers a versatile and convenient solution. The system includes a digital portable receiver, bodypack transmitter, omnidirectional lavalier microphone, mounting kit, rechargeable battery, and accessories. Featuring a stable UHF connection, the EW-DP offers superior range and interference-free operation compared to 2.4 GHz systems. With its industry-leading 134 dB dynamic range, the system captures detailed, realistic, and distortion-free audio. The EW-DP is designed for convenience and efficiency, offering quick channel selection, long-lasting batteries, and a user-friendly interface. The included cheese plate allows for easy and secure attachment to your camera, saving time and effort.

Sennheiser XS Wireless 1 Lavaliere MIC Set

XS WIRELESS 1 LAVALIER MIC SET is a user-friendly wireless system designed for presenters and moderators. With up to 10 compatible channels in a stable UHF band, the system ensures reliable wireless transmission for impactful presentations. The set includes a stationary receiver for easy setup, a lightweight bodypack transmitter, and an unobtrusive clip-on microphone, providing a complete solution for delivering powerful and inspiring speeches.

Sennheiser E 835s Live vocal microphone

The E-835s is a dynamic cardioid microphone designed for professional live sound applications. Its cardioid pickup pattern effectively focuses on the desired sound source, while its high sound pressure level handling ensures clear audio even in demanding environments. The microphone's uniform frequency response and gentle presence boost deliver consistent clarity and projection, making it ideal for lead vocals and stage performances. With its rugged construction and minimal proximity effect, the E 835s is a reliable choice for musicians and sound engineers seeking a microphone that can handle the demands of professional-level applications.