Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, tragically dies at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires

MUMBAI: Local authorities reported that he fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital on Wednesday, resulting in fatal injuries. Medics confirmed his death at the scene.

Police reports indicated that Payne had been acting aggressively and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol just before the incident. The hotel manager's emergency call described him as overwhelmed by substances and mentioned that he was damaging his hotel room, which had a balcony.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Liam Payne's fall from the hotel in Argentina resulted in injuries that were incompatible with life. The outlet, referencing Alberto Crescenti, a spokesman for the city's ambulance service, stated that Payne died between 5 and 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The alarm was raised at 5:04 p.m. local time, reporting that a person was lying in an internal courtyard at CasaSur. An ambulance arrived at 5:11 p.m., but the man was pronounced dead at the scene," Crescenti said. He also mentioned that the first responders only realized he was a famous singer later on.