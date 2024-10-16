Shriya to steal the show at Raasta Bombay: A Night to Remember

MUMBAI: Rising Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Shriya is stirring up interest with her upcoming performance at Raasta Bombay on October 20th. Shriya will be performing her latest single "Her" along with seven other artists at the From The Vault event hosted by Raydio Records.

Who: Shriya

Where: Raasta Bombay

When: Sunday, October 20th

Time: 4 PM

At just 18 years old, Mumbai-based singer/songwriter Shriya introduces a vibrant new sound to the Indian Pop and R&B scene. Her music combines elements of jazz with R&B/Soul, delivering memorable melodies, rich harmonies, and deeply emotional lyrics. Shriya made her debut with the single "Tell Me" at age 14 and has been composing music since her pre-teen years. She has graced over 50 live venues across Mumbai and Pune, India, developing a diverse musical palate along the way. Influenced by jazz legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Antônio Carlos Jobim, as well as contemporary stars such as Daniel Caesar, Tate McRae, Summer Walker, Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox, Bryson Tiller, Mac Miller, J. Cole, and Tom Misch, Shriya's genre-blending approach connects with a broad audience. Her music has also been featured on Spotify’s Fresh Finds India editorial. When Shriya is not producing original music or performing live, she has lent her voice to Ads for leading brands, such as Nykaa Fashion, Tang, and Lenskart. At 17, Sony Music India, (DayOne the sublabel) released two of her songs ‘Ride for Me’ and ‘On My Mind’. Both tracks were viewed over 180,000 times on YouTube, with 'On My Mind' alone crossing 50,000 streams on Spotify.

