Kanika Dhillon talks about importance of good writers and good stories in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ace writer-producer Kanika Dhillon is all geared up for her upcoming release Do Patti starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon along with Shaheer Sheikh. The mystery thriller is set to release on 25th October exclusively on Netflix. The writer-producer has already been receiving praises for the gripping trailer and now has opened up about the importance of good writers and good stories in Bollywood.

Kanika who has delivered some of the best tales like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Haseen Dilruba Judgmental Hain Kya and many more shed light on how this is a golden era in the industry has started where writers are given their due credit and the kind of appreciation which was almost nil earlier. Dhillon said,” There was a time when writers were completely ignored and were not being given any appreciation for the great scripts that they were writing, but now I'm so glad to see that there is a shift in the process and writers are receiving their due credit and getting recognition. It is a golden phase for the industry where the spotlight is on the writers and a good story.”

She further added,” Appreciation always drives people to do better and the spotlight on the writers is now actually making the story better which is a very happy thing.”

Do Patti marks Kanika’s debut as a producer with her Kathha Pictures in association with Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. Kanika has recently announced her upcoming project Gandhari with Taapsee Pannu which is a revenge drama.