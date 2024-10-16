Content creator Sukhmani Gambhir makes her stunning music video debut with Sachin Jigar's Diamond Ni

MUMBAI: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Sukhmani Gambhir has added another feather to her cap as she recently made her much anticipated music video debut in the festival favourite track ‘Diamond Ni’. Composed by renowned music directors Sachin-Jigar, Diamond Ni, a vibrant Gujrati-Hindi track is an ode to the simple, natural beauty around us wrapped in infectious pop beats and an upbeat melody that bound to get listeners grooving.
Known for her relatable girl-next-door charm, Sukhmani has captivated audiences with her social media content. With "Diamond Ni," she steps out of her comfort zone to explore a new and exciting territory.
This opportunity has allowed her to showcase a different facet of her talent, stepping into the spotlight as an actress in a project that aligns perfectly with her vibrant and authentic persona. The song's fresh, modern sound, paired with Sukhmani’s effortless on-screen presence, has set the stage for a festive anthem that will resonate across audiences.
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more
MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more
MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more
MUMBAI: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Sukhmani Gambhir has added another feather to her cap as she recently made her much anticipated...read more
MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization devoted to promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, proudly announced...read more
MUMBAI: 9XM, the popular music channel known for its vibrant tunes and engaging content, is thrilled to announce the launch of Musical Tambola, an...read more
MUMBAI: Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap. After his chart...read more
MUMBAI: India's beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back with Season 15 on Sony Entertainment Television, showcasing some of the finest...read more