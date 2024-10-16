RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2024 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Composer Tanishk Bagchi brings Amapiano to India with the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title track featuring Daljit Dosanjh and Pitbull

MUMBAI: Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap. After his chart buster composition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tanishk was entrusted with the responsibility of coming up with the film’s signature tune for its third installment. The composer has truly pushed the envelope this time round by bringing together two of the most iconic musicians in current times, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull.

The trio has come up with a pulsating groovy track that is bound to become the latest party anthem this festive season. Tanishk, who was the first composer to bring Afro into indian music with Dance Meri Rani featuring Nota Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, has introduced Amapiano this time around which has only further elevated the iconic track and tune.

“When the makers approached me with their vision for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I knew I had to do something extraordinary. The Punjabi Mukhra and Antra add a new dimension, while I kept the hook simple and addictive,” says Tanishk Bagchi. “T-Series has been a tremendous support, and Bhushan ji’s vision allows me to experiment freely. Dhruvv Yogi’s lyrics and Kartik Aaryan’s energy adds so much to the song—it’s truly a unique experience!” He adds. In a short span, Tanishk Bagchi’s compositions have catapulted him to the top making him one of the most popular and talented music composers in the industry today. With his latest track, he has once again taken the unconventional route and come up with a track that will resonate with fans for a long time by bridging cultures and genres in ways only he can.

