RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Oct 2024 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Composer Tanishk Bagchi brings Amapiano to India with the Iconic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull

MUMBAI: Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap. After his chart buster composition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tanishk was entrusted with the responsibility of coming up with the film’s signature tune for its third installment. The composer has truly pushed the envelope this time round by bringing together two of the most iconic musicians in current times, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull.

The trio has come up with a pulsating groovy track that is bound to become the latest party anthem this festive season. Tanishk, who was the first composer to bring Afro into indian music with Dance Meri Rani featuring Nota Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, has introduced Amapiano this time around which has only further elevated the iconic track and tune.

“When the makers approached me with their vision for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I knew I had to do something extraordinary. The Punjabi Mukhra and Antra add a new dimension, while I kept the hook simple and addictive,” says Tanishk Bagchi. “T-Series has been a tremendous support, and Bhushan ji’s vision allows me to experiment freely. Dhruvv Yogi’s lyrics and Kartik Aaryan’s energy adds so much to the song—it’s truly a unique experience!” He adds.

In a short span, Tanishk Bagchi’s compositions have catapulted him to the top making him one of the most popular and talented music composers in the industry today. With his latest track, he has once again taken the unconventional route and come up with a track that will resonate with fans for a long time by bridging cultures and genres in ways only he can.

Tags
Tanishk Bagchi Diljit Dosanjh Pitbull music Songs
Related news
 | 16 Oct 2024

Dedhia Music Foundation celebrates the next generation of hindustani classical vocalists: Announces winners at the grand finale of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024

MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization devoted to promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, proudly announced the winners of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024, a prestigious talent hunt for emerging Hindustani classical vocalists, at a grand finale held at the Nehru Centre

read more
 | 16 Oct 2024

Content creator Sukhmani Gambhir makes her stunning music video debut with Sachin Jigar's Diamond Ni

MUMBAI: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Sukhmani Gambhir has added another feather to her cap as she recently made her much anticipated music video debut in the festival favourite track ‘Diamond Ni’.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2024

9XM unveils musical Tambola: A Daily game show for music lovers with exciting rewards!

MUMBAI: 9XM, the popular music channel known for its vibrant tunes and engaging content, is thrilled to announce the launch of Musical Tambola, an interactive game that airs every day at 9 AM.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2024

Composer Tanishk Bagchi brings Amapiano to India with the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title track featuring Daljit Dosanjh and Pitbull

MUMBAI: Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2024

Ahsaas Channa to feature in a music video called 'O Beliya' alongside Darshan Rawal

MUMBAI: Actress Ahsaas Channa is on a roll. Professionally she is on a spree to impress the audience. Recently, Ahsaas walked the ramp for the first time during the Lakme Fashion Week. Now, fans will see Ahsaas Channa in a music video alongside singer Darshan Rawal.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

top# 5 articles

1
Content creator Sukhmani Gambhir makes her stunning music video debut with Sachin Jigar's Diamond Ni

MUMBAI: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Sukhmani Gambhir has added another feather to her cap as she recently made her much anticipated...read more

2
Dedhia Music Foundation celebrates the next generation of hindustani classical vocalists: Announces winners at the grand finale of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024

MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization devoted to promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, proudly announced...read more

3
9XM unveils musical Tambola: A Daily game show for music lovers with exciting rewards!

MUMBAI: 9XM, the popular music channel known for its vibrant tunes and engaging content, is thrilled to announce the launch of Musical Tambola, an...read more

4
Composer Tanishk Bagchi brings Amapiano to India with the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title track featuring Daljit Dosanjh and Pitbull

MUMBAI: Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap. After his chart...read more

5
'Zamaana gadha hai' says Vishal Dadlani, as he takes a stand for Delhi’s Saloni Saaz

MUMBAI: India's beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back with Season 15 on Sony Entertainment Television, showcasing some of the finest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games