News |  15 Oct 2024 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar and Oxford University press collaborate to reinforce the importance of early learning

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, a celebrated Bollywood singer and producer of children's content on YouTube with her channel- Kids Hut, is expanding her commitment to children’s education by advocating for early childhood reading. Partnering with Oxford International Children's Books, Tulsi emphasises the importance of storytelling in fostering early learning.

In her recent collaboration video, Tulsi shares her passion and enthusiasm for introducing her son, Shivaay, to books early and encourages other parents to do the same, emphasising that it fosters curiosity and a love of learning. She also recommends Oxford’s new superhero series, Marv, as a great tool for young readers.

Commenting on this collaboration, Tulsi Kumar said, “As a passionate creator of edutainment content for my YouTube channel -Kids Hut and a mum, I know the importance of nurturing a love for reading and learning in kids early on. Introducing my son to stories at the age of two sparked his interest in reading, and now, at seven, he loves picking his own books. Early learning fosters curiosity, builds essential skills, and encourages a lifelong love for knowledge. I’m excited to collaborate with Oxford University Press and recommend their superhero series Marv as a great tool to inspire young readers. Let’s nurture young minds and watch their imaginations soar!”

Commenting on Tulsi Kumar’s collaboration with Oxford University Press India, Managing Director Sumanta Datta stated, “Parents are the most significant influencers in their children’s lives and can inspire a love for reading from an early age. Early childhood education is crucial for fostering cognitive growth, shaping behaviour, and stimulating imagination. It enhances vocabulary and supports reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. We are delighted that Tulsi Kumar, a renowned Bollywood singer and passionate producer of children’s content, advocates for reading and storytelling. Her partnership with Oxford Children’s Books will help mothers encourage their children to embrace reading for fun and pleasure.”

Through her ongoing efforts, Tulsi is dedicated to encouraging families to incorporate reading into daily routines. By making books an integral part of children's lives, Tulsi hopes to inspire a generation of confident, creative learners who develop a lasting love for stories and knowledge.

