RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2024 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8 release new track 'She's Blessing'

MUMBAI: Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8, known for their innovative remixes and chart- topping original tracks, have released their latest single, "She’s Blessing," featuring Punjab artist BE BAAK. Following a stellar year of groundbreaking releases and accumulating over 15 million streams on Spotify, Drub & SAM8 continue to dominate the global and Indian music scenes with their distinctive sound. "She’s Blessing" is a romantic Punjabi track that blends traditional melodies with modern production, capturing the universal emotions of love. Drub & SAM8 are celebrated for their heartfelt compositions, and this new single continues their tradition of creating music that resonates deeply with audiences. BE BAAK’s soulful vocals elevate the track, adding depth and authenticity to the duo’s fresh and engaging perspective on love. Speaking about the track Drub says "‘She’s Blessing’ is a song close to our hearts. The idea was to create a modern Punjabi track with uplifting vibes. Collaborating with Be Baak felt natural as we both connected over the concept instantly. The process was smooth, and everything came together perfectly. We're really proud of the final outcome and excited to share it with everyone!".

Hailing from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Drub & SAM8’s journey is one of passion, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The duo started with zero monthly listeners and quickly skyrocketed to over 600K across streaming platforms. Their genre-bending remixes and originals have earned them recognition from major labels such as T-Series, Sony Music, Saregama, and more. Their tracks, including popular hits like "Tu Hi Hai," "Jaan Le," "Saari Saari Raat," and "Saawan Barsa De," have become fan favourites, with some remixes reaching 10 million streams. Drub & SAM8’s unique sound has also secured spots on prestigious Spotify and JioSaavn playlists like 'Latest Love Tunes,' 'Remix Station,' 'Lofi Vibe Hindi,' and 'Dumdaar Hits.'

"She’s Blessing" is set to become another milestone in the duo’s illustrious career. Teaming up with BE BAAK, the track weaves together the soulful traditions of Punjabi music with contemporary beats, creating a sound that speaks directly to the heart. “‘She’s Blessing’ is pure magic — a blend of soulful vibes and heartfelt romance. It’s a song that will make you fall in love all over again!” says Akshat, reflecting on the emotional essence of the track. Global Recognition and Future Aspirations Drub & SAM8’s journey from regional talent to global phenomenon is marked by their dedication to pushing musical boundaries. With collaborations across major labels including Times Music, Ultra Music, Icon Music and Ishtar Music, their tracks have consistently topped streaming charts and garnered widespread acclaim. The release of "She’s Blessing" is part of their ambitious plan for 2024, with no signs of slowing down as they continue to redefine genres and inspire future artists. The duo’s unmatched commitment to their craft and their ability to seamlessly fuse traditional and contemporary elements make them a force to be reckoned with in the global music industry.

Song Link:

https://open.spotify.com/track/4E8PnrCHFLNXHBXgDYga8t?si=Crb3KPACSNeEzI43wdGekQ

Tags
Times Music Ultra Music Drum & Sam8 music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Oct 2024

Sunburn Goa 2024 unveils full artist lineup: Yellow Claw, Mrak, Levi, Sam Feldt, Panjabi Hit Squad join Headliners for Asia's Biggest EDM celebration

MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Goa 2024, has just cranked up the excitement to a whole new level! Joining the previously announced headliners are Yellow Claw, Mrak, Levi, Sam Feldt and Panjabi Hit Squad, promising fans an epic year-end blowout.

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

Tulsi Kumar and Oxford University press collaborate to reinforce the importance of early learning

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, a celebrated Bollywood singer and producer of children's content on YouTube with her channel- Kids Hut, is expanding her commitment to children’s education by advocating for early childhood reading.

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

Breakout electro pop star Mansheel Gujral launches new EP; releases video for uplifting anthem 'Chehra'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's powerhouse vocalist debuts her new signature sound on a dynamo EP that’s changing the face of popular music in India

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

Music ne Mila di jodi! DJ Yogii gets married to Charu Semwal

MUMBAI: Music is known to connect people but for DJ Yogii it led to a lifelong connection as he met Charu Semwal through music and recently, they got married in Delhi. While Yogii is one of the leading DJs in India today, Charu is an Indian Idol finalist

read more
 | 15 Oct 2024

A new platform for emerging music talent, kicking off with Karan Kanchan's ntionwide tour

MUMBAI: SOCIAL, India’s favourite neighbourhood café, has announced the launch of its brand-new intellectual property (IP) - SOCIAL SELECTS.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pacha Ibiza unveils a spectacular new year’s eve celebration music on presents Marco Carola and a stellar line-up of artists

MUMBAI: Following an extraordinary summer during which Music On reigned supreme over Ibiza’s nightlife, the world-renowned Pacha Ibiza is poised to...read more

2
Music ne Mila di jodi! DJ Yogii gets married to Charu Semwal

MUMBAI: Music is known to connect people but for DJ Yogii it led to a lifelong connection as he met Charu Semwal through music and recently, they got...read more

3
Tulsi Kumar and Oxford University press collaborate to reinforce the importance of early learning

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, a celebrated Bollywood singer and producer of children's content on YouTube with her channel- Kids Hut, is expanding her...read more

4
Sunburn Goa 2024 unveils full artist lineup: Yellow Claw, Mrak, Levi, Sam Feldt, Panjabi Hit Squad join Headliners for Asia's Biggest EDM celebration

MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Goa 2024, has just cranked up the excitement to a whole new level! Joining the...read more

5
A mesmerizing revisit of the romantic classic 'Yeh Dil Deewana' sung by Sonu Nigam, featuring Siddharth Gupta and Uditi Singh

MUMBAI: The timeless charm of the 90s returns with a captivating recreation of “Yeh Dil Deewana.” This reimagined version of the beloved classic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games