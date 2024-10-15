Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8 release new track 'She's Blessing'

MUMBAI: Renowned music producer duo Drub & SAM8, known for their innovative remixes and chart- topping original tracks, have released their latest single, "She’s Blessing," featuring Punjab artist BE BAAK. Following a stellar year of groundbreaking releases and accumulating over 15 million streams on Spotify, Drub & SAM8 continue to dominate the global and Indian music scenes with their distinctive sound. "She’s Blessing" is a romantic Punjabi track that blends traditional melodies with modern production, capturing the universal emotions of love. Drub & SAM8 are celebrated for their heartfelt compositions, and this new single continues their tradition of creating music that resonates deeply with audiences. BE BAAK’s soulful vocals elevate the track, adding depth and authenticity to the duo’s fresh and engaging perspective on love. Speaking about the track Drub says "‘She’s Blessing’ is a song close to our hearts. The idea was to create a modern Punjabi track with uplifting vibes. Collaborating with Be Baak felt natural as we both connected over the concept instantly. The process was smooth, and everything came together perfectly. We're really proud of the final outcome and excited to share it with everyone!".

Hailing from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Drub & SAM8’s journey is one of passion, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The duo started with zero monthly listeners and quickly skyrocketed to over 600K across streaming platforms. Their genre-bending remixes and originals have earned them recognition from major labels such as T-Series, Sony Music, Saregama, and more. Their tracks, including popular hits like "Tu Hi Hai," "Jaan Le," "Saari Saari Raat," and "Saawan Barsa De," have become fan favourites, with some remixes reaching 10 million streams. Drub & SAM8’s unique sound has also secured spots on prestigious Spotify and JioSaavn playlists like 'Latest Love Tunes,' 'Remix Station,' 'Lofi Vibe Hindi,' and 'Dumdaar Hits.'

"She’s Blessing" is set to become another milestone in the duo’s illustrious career. Teaming up with BE BAAK, the track weaves together the soulful traditions of Punjabi music with contemporary beats, creating a sound that speaks directly to the heart. “‘She’s Blessing’ is pure magic — a blend of soulful vibes and heartfelt romance. It’s a song that will make you fall in love all over again!” says Akshat, reflecting on the emotional essence of the track. Global Recognition and Future Aspirations Drub & SAM8’s journey from regional talent to global phenomenon is marked by their dedication to pushing musical boundaries. With collaborations across major labels including Times Music, Ultra Music, Icon Music and Ishtar Music, their tracks have consistently topped streaming charts and garnered widespread acclaim. The release of "She’s Blessing" is part of their ambitious plan for 2024, with no signs of slowing down as they continue to redefine genres and inspire future artists. The duo’s unmatched commitment to their craft and their ability to seamlessly fuse traditional and contemporary elements make them a force to be reckoned with in the global music industry.

Song Link:

https://open.spotify.com/track/4E8PnrCHFLNXHBXgDYga8t?si=Crb3KPACSNeEzI43wdGekQ