A mesmerizing revisit of the romantic classic 'Yeh Dil Deewana' sung by Sonu Nigam, featuring Siddharth Gupta and Uditi Singh

MUMBAI: The timeless charm of the 90s returns with a captivating recreation of “Yeh Dil Deewana.” This reimagined version of the beloved classic combines nostalgia with a modern twist, promising an unforgettable journey of love and emotion.

Watch the song here-

Featuring the charismatic Siddharth Gupta and the beautiful Uditi Singh, the music video tells a touching love story that will engage audiences. Lending his iconic voice to this new version is the legendary Sonu Nigam, whose soulful performance creates a perfect blend of past and present.

Directed by Tushar Kalia, known for his exceptional choreography and visual storytelling, the video offers a stunning visual experience. The music, composed by the talented duo Shamir Tandon and Pranshu Jha, brings fresh energy to the classic melody, balancing respect for the original with a contemporary flair.

The lyrics, crafted by Deepak Adhikari, Anurag Dubey, and Abhinav Nagar, add depth to the song’s romantic essence. This recreation is a tribute to the spirit of the 90s, designed to resonate with fans of the original track as well as today’s generation.

Sonu Nigam says ”Revisiting 'Yeh Dil Deewana' was like reconnecting with an old friend, but with a fresh perspective. It’s always a joy to see how music evolves while keeping its soul intact. I believe listeners, old and new, will resonate with its timeless charm”

Siddharth Gupta says ”Being a part of the recreated 'Yeh Dil Deewana' feels like a dream come true. This song holds a special place in the hearts of many, and bringing it back with a fresh twist has been an incredible experience. Having the legendary Sonu Nigam lend his voice—it’s pure magic. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the love, nostalgia, and energy we’ve poured into this project”

Uditi Singh says ”Recreating 'Yeh Dil Deewana' was a beautiful experience. It’s a song that carries so much nostalgia, and bringing it back feels truly special. With Sonu Nigam’s legendary voice, this version has its own magic—I’m excited for everyone to feel it”