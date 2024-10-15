Embracing Good Vibes: Sandesh Shandilya's 'Harvest' album to inspire hearts

MUMBAI: Acclaimed composer Sandesh Shandilya is set to unveil his latest album, "Harvest," on October 7th in collaboration with Artiste First. This innovative album invites listeners to explore the transformative power of music in creating good vibes, cultivating happiness, nurturing friendships, and irrigating relationships.

Harvest

The exclusive premiere for Harvest took place on October 7th at Anti Social, a warm gathering filled with friends, family, media, streaming platforms and influencers. Sandesh Shandilya and his band Himalayan Harmonies performed the entire album, along with his timeless classics like “Suraj Hua Madham” and “Aaoge Jab Tum,” delighting attendees with an unforgettable evening of music and celebration.

“What if we could create good vibes? What if we could cultivate happiness? What if we could sprout fun? What if we could nurture friendship? What if we could irrigate relationships? We can!” These questions reflect the album’s core message, celebrating the joy of individuality while emphasizing the beauty of community and collaboration.

"Harvest" features nine captivating tracks that symbolize a shift toward a conscious musical experience. The album includes “Naina Barse,” “Ring of Life,” “Jheelon pe Shaam,” “O Balam,” “Akhiyaan Nu,” “Nazar mein tu,” “Mishri ki Daali,” “A Candle for Hope,” and “O Himalaya.”

The album showcases a remarkable collaboration of talents, Sandesh Shandilya being the Farmer with five talented writers: Irshad Kamil, Mir Tafazul, Farozan Nizami, Akshayraje Shinde, and Sandesh Shandilya. It also features nine music producers — Amaey, Chikxxy, Darshan Desai, Mir Desai, Vinayak Chopra, Pranav Jantikar, Vidhan Dadiwal, Prathamesh Dhudhane, and Soumya Saksham—and fifteen exceptional singers, such as Pho, Mir Tafazul, Shradha Mishra, and Giselle Pinto, who bring each track to life.

To celebrate the album’s release, an exclusive listening premiere will take place on October 7th, offering fans the opportunity to experience the magic of "Harvest" firsthand. This event promises to be a joyous gathering, embodying the spirit of togetherness and artistic expression.

“With 'Harvest,' I wanted to create a musical experience that resonates with the essence of human connection,” said Sandesh Shandilya. “Each track is a journey through the emotions and experiences that bind us together. In a world that often feels divided, this album seeks to nurture the relationships we hold dear and celebrate the shared joy of being part of something greater. I am thrilled to share this work with the world and hope it inspires listeners to cultivate positivity in their own lives.”

Rohit Sobti, Curator of Artiste First, added, “Sandeshji's vision for 'Harvest' is a beautiful testament to the power of collaboration and creativity. This album brings new unexplored talent with the master, each contributing their unique voices and styles. With Harvest Sandeshji is launching his new band Himalayan Harmonies as well..”

Join us on October 7th for the launch of "Harvest" and immerse yourself in a celebration of music that cultivates good vibes and nurtures happiness.