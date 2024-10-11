EDX announces Longlivedad Autumn Tour

MUMBAI: Following the worldwide success of his summer single Longlivedad on Club Control Records, Swiss-Italian musical innovator EDX reveals the locations for his forthcoming Autumn Tour.
Stream / Purchase: EDX – Longlivedad
Kicking off the tour in his second hometown, Miami, EDX will play a sunrise set at legendary nightclub E11EVEN on November 1. Moving to Medellin, Colombia, EDX will touch down at Ritvales Festival on November 3. Keeping momentum high, he continues his tour with club shows in Los Angeles (1720 Warehouse), Montreal (Newspeak), Boston (BSSMNT), Reno (Alpine Club), Brooklyn (Xanadu), Dallas (It’ll Do), Las Vegas (Discopussy), Edmonton (Union Hall) and Winnipeg (Exchange Event Center). With his latest single at the forefront of the tour, EDX is set to reconnect with audiences across the globe, sharing the essence of Longlivedad in every performance.
One of the most dedicated, hard-working figures in the industry – Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and label head EDX has spent almost three decades at the forefront of electronic music. Founding the internationally renowned record company Sirup Music in 2002, his imprints have chartered hits by iconic acts including Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Steve Angello, Tiësto and more. His own vast catalogue of chart-topping original productions and remixes have amassed one billion streams on Spotify alone, and attracted an adoring international fan-base in the process.
Reaching new heights in 2024, EDX brought his first single of the year to light titled Vividra, followed club creations Setema and Anamnesis, Osculate, and Longlivedad. His impressive musical output keeps him at the helm of the scene, including his globally adored No Xcuses radio show, and he remains one of the most cherished acts in dance music; a position that he has held for almost three decades.
Autumn Tour Dates
Fri, November 1 – Miami, FL – E11even
Sun, November 3 – Medellin, CO – Ritvales Festival
Thu, November 21 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720 Warehouse
Fri, November 22 – Montreal, QC – Newspeak
Sat, November 23 – Boston, MA – BSMNT
Fri, November 29 – Reno, NV – Alpine Club
Sat, November 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Xanadu
Thu, December 5 – Dallas, TX – It’ll Do
Sat, December 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Discopussy
Fri, December 13 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
Sat, December 14 – Winnipeg, AB – Exchange Event Center
