News |  11 Oct 2024

Amelie Lens releases new single "Falling For You" out now via Sony Music

MUMBAI: Today, barrier-shattering electronic music star Amelie Lens releases her newest single, “Falling For You.” The track is out now via Sony Music.

“Falling For You” balances the intensity of Amelie’s signature pumping techno groove with a delicately refined vocal, making for a track that’s both main stage-ready and emotionally potent. It encapsulates the perfect sweet spot Amelie has found with her sound, hard enough for the world’s largest festival stages yet uplifting and soul-stirring. It’s a direct tie-in to Amelie’s unwavering optimism, a trait that she developed early on in life and is reflected in her music.

The new single follows two massive all-night-long shows in the United States—one at the Brooklyn Mirage in New York City and another at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Commanding the decks for a total of 10+ hours over both nights, the shows will be Amelie’s only open-to-close performances in 2024. “Falling For You” has been one of Amelie's go-to closing tracks in sets recently, and you can see the crowd’s rapturous reception at the link here.

ABOUT AMELIE LENS

Since her artistic inception in 2016, rave heroine Amelie Lens has rapidly established herself as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary electronic music thanks to her relentless desire for musical innovation. Be it through her distinguished catalog of releases or Amelie Lens’ creative endeavors in the form of her now monthly Amelie Lens Radio Show and record labels Lenske and EXHALE Records. The latter expanded into an internationally toured party series, which crowned her the first female DJ to run her own Ibiza club residency. The name Amelie Lens carries immense respect on line-ups of global gatherings such as Awakenings, Time Warp, Brunch Electronik, and Tomorrowland. Still, above all else, she is a raver, and this innate sensibility for human connection on the dancefloor sees her remain on the frontline of electronic music.

Amelie Lens Upcoming Tour Dates
October 19 – EXHALE @ ADE Awakenings – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
October 25 – Sonora Festival – Bordeaux, France
October 26 – Spazio 900 – Rome, Italy
November 1 – SOPHIE Festival – Malaga, Spain
November 2 – Galactica Monsterland – Bologna, Italy
November 2 – HardBeats – Ljubljana, Slovenia
November 9 – Echostage – Washington D.C.
November 10 – EDC Orlando – Orlando, Florida
November 22 – Messehalle Basel – Basel, Switzerland
November 23 – CT Theater – Athens, Greece
November 29 – Novel Music & Arts Festival – Melbourne, Australia
November 30 – Hordern Park – Sydney, Australia
December 6 – Glitch Festival – Malta
December 7 – Contact 24 – Münich, Germany
December 13 — Club Space – Miami, Florida
December 14 – Radius – Chicago, Illinois

 11 Oct 2024

Paul Kalkbrenner presents new 'Kabelmann' Project alongside mother Berlin

MUMBAI: Electronic music icon Paul Kalkbrenner announces the release of "KABELMANN," a multi-part short film project accompanying the artist's upcoming two-track Kabelmann EP.

 11 Oct 2024

Dolly Parton joins the next generation of female country on new version of 'Gonna Be You' out now

MUMBAI: International icon, Dolly Parton, has been a trailblazing inspiration to generations of musicians across all genres of music for decades.

 11 Oct 2024

British duo Everyone You Know (EYK) drop latest single 'Waiting'

MUMBAI: Today, British duo Everyone You Know (EYK) drop latest single ‘Waiting’ -  a vibrant track that blends nostalgic samples with expectant, contemporary energy.

 11 Oct 2024

Legendary Garage Rockers 'The Chesterfield Kings release new album via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI: Rochester, NY, garage rock legends The Chesterfield Kings, have released their new album 'We're Still All The Same.'

 11 Oct 2024

EDX announces Longlivedad Autumn Tour

MUMBAI: Following the worldwide success of his summer single Longlivedad on Club Control Records, Swiss-Italian musical innovator EDX reveals the locations for his forthcoming Autumn Tour.

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

1
Amelie Lens releases new single "Falling For You" out now via Sony Music

MUMBAI: Today, barrier-shattering electronic music star Amelie Lens releases her newest single, “Falling For You.” The track is out now via Sony...read more

2
Paul Kalkbrenner presents new 'Kabelmann' Project alongside mother Berlin

MUMBAI: Electronic music icon Paul Kalkbrenner announces the release of "KABELMANN," a multi-part short film project accompanying the artist's...read more

3
British duo Everyone You Know (EYK) drop latest single 'Waiting'

MUMBAI: Today, British duo Everyone You Know (EYK) drop latest single ‘Waiting’ -  a vibrant track that blends nostalgic samples with expectant,...read more

4
Camden Cox unveils enchanting new single 'Lost And Found'

We’re going to be hearing a lot more of Camden Cox’ - DJ Mag‘The singer, songwriter and DJ has cemented her reputation as one of dance music’s most...read more

5
EDX announces Longlivedad Autumn Tour

MUMBAI: Following the worldwide success of his summer single Longlivedad on Club Control Records, Swiss-Italian musical innovator EDX reveals the...read more

