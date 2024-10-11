Amelie Lens releases new single "Falling For You" out now via Sony Music

MUMBAI: Today, barrier-shattering electronic music star Amelie Lens releases her newest single, “Falling For You.” The track is out now via Sony Music.

“Falling For You” balances the intensity of Amelie’s signature pumping techno groove with a delicately refined vocal, making for a track that’s both main stage-ready and emotionally potent. It encapsulates the perfect sweet spot Amelie has found with her sound, hard enough for the world’s largest festival stages yet uplifting and soul-stirring. It’s a direct tie-in to Amelie’s unwavering optimism, a trait that she developed early on in life and is reflected in her music.

The new single follows two massive all-night-long shows in the United States—one at the Brooklyn Mirage in New York City and another at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Commanding the decks for a total of 10+ hours over both nights, the shows will be Amelie’s only open-to-close performances in 2024. “Falling For You” has been one of Amelie's go-to closing tracks in sets recently, and you can see the crowd’s rapturous reception at the link here.

ABOUT AMELIE LENS

Since her artistic inception in 2016, rave heroine Amelie Lens has rapidly established herself as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary electronic music thanks to her relentless desire for musical innovation. Be it through her distinguished catalog of releases or Amelie Lens’ creative endeavors in the form of her now monthly Amelie Lens Radio Show and record labels Lenske and EXHALE Records. The latter expanded into an internationally toured party series, which crowned her the first female DJ to run her own Ibiza club residency. The name Amelie Lens carries immense respect on line-ups of global gatherings such as Awakenings, Time Warp, Brunch Electronik, and Tomorrowland. Still, above all else, she is a raver, and this innate sensibility for human connection on the dancefloor sees her remain on the frontline of electronic music.

Amelie Lens Upcoming Tour Dates

October 19 – EXHALE @ ADE Awakenings – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

October 25 – Sonora Festival – Bordeaux, France

October 26 – Spazio 900 – Rome, Italy

November 1 – SOPHIE Festival – Malaga, Spain

November 2 – Galactica Monsterland – Bologna, Italy

November 2 – HardBeats – Ljubljana, Slovenia

November 9 – Echostage – Washington D.C.

November 10 – EDC Orlando – Orlando, Florida

November 22 – Messehalle Basel – Basel, Switzerland

November 23 – CT Theater – Athens, Greece

November 29 – Novel Music & Arts Festival – Melbourne, Australia

November 30 – Hordern Park – Sydney, Australia

December 6 – Glitch Festival – Malta

December 7 – Contact 24 – Münich, Germany

December 13 — Club Space – Miami, Florida

December 14 – Radius – Chicago, Illinois