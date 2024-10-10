The rise of live event and the relevance of music licensing

MUMBAI: Music as been an integral part of the Indian culture, celebrating diverse genres and artists across the nation. The live music industry is now experiencing a remarkable resurgence, fuelled by increased concert attendance and major festivals. With millions of fans flocking to events post-pandemic, there’s a renewed passion for live performances. This growth elevates India's status as a key destination for global tours while strengthening the local music scene. Festivals like Lollapalooza, Sunburn and many others are pivotal in showcasing the country's rich talent, promising a vibrant future for both artists and fans alike.

The global live music industry has experienced tremendous growth post-pandemic, with 2023 breaking records as global tours grossed over $9 billion. India Music festival attendance jumped by 82%, highlighting the crucial role live events play in the entertainment landscape. As the industry expands, proper music licensing becomes more critical to ensure fair compensation for creators. Licensing not only ensures legal compliance but also protects the rights of music creators through accurate song documentation. Promoting a culture of Fair Play, Fair Pay is vital to sustaining the growth of live music while supporting the creators who drive it.

Music licensing is the legal process allowing commercial use of music, ensuring that creators are duly compensated. Businesses cannot use music in public places for commercial purposes without a valid license, as mandated by the Copyright Act of 1957. Violating licensing agreements may lead to fines and legal consequences, emphasizing the importance of understanding and adhering to music licensing laws.

Live performances, spanning music festivals, concerts, dance recitals, and various entertainment events, require a valid music license. These licenses cover the use of music before, after, and during acts, safeguarding the rights of lyricists, composers and publishers.

The Importance of Music Licensing:

Legal Compliance: Music licenses ensure adherence to copyright regulations, shielding organizers and business entities from legal consequences such as fines and injunctions.

Fair Compensation: Independent artists and music creators deserve fair compensation for their creative work. Music licenses guarantee these individuals are paid for their music, supporting their livelihood and encouraging artistic creation.

Supporting the Music Industry: By obtaining licenses, organizers contribute to the growth of the music industry, sustaining artists, record labels, and music publishers.

The Indian live music industry is flourishing, with concerts and festivals driving increased demand for music licensing for live performances of music. Organizations like the IPRS facilitate this growth by issuing licenses to event organizers and venues, enabling the legal use of copyrighted music while ensuring fair compensation for creators. IPRS with its initiative to promote new-age budding creators and independent artists is glad to provide tailor-made licensing deals to support independent acts and contribute towards building a thriving creative community.

The process of obtaining a license has been simplified, with online application facilities provided by organizations like IPRS. A 'no cash' policy is in place, necessitating digital payment of fees. Transparent tariff structures accommodate different budget constraints, and awareness campaigns like "License Liya Kya" promote compliance and respect for intellectual property rights.

Music licenses in India, are recognized as legal dues by the Parliament. They're mandatory for establishments and businesses using music commercially. Failure to comply can lead to civil injunctions, damages, and even criminal charges. This approach stems from the need to protect copyright, preventing revenue loss and enabling tax contributions.

Embracing music licensing not only ensures legal compliance but also upholds the rights and livelihoods of the talent behind the music, fostering a vibrant and respectful creative ecosystem in our country.

IPRS, by promoting compliance and assuming responsibility for legal disputes, fosters a creative landscape that supports artists and elevates the music industry. Compliance not only respects intellectual property rights but also paves the way for a vibrant, respectful, and sustainable creative music community in India.