Singer-songwriter and poet Alif to release rock ballad ‘Sher Dil’ to mark World Mental Health Day

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter, poet and a consummate storyteller Mohammad Muneem Nazir, mononymously known as Alif, has never shied away from tackling sensitive issues through his art, and his next single ‘Sher Dil’ delicately – via a rock ballad – highlights how societal pressures and loneliness affects men.

‘Sher Dil’ is the second chapter in a story that began with his recently-released short film I am Jaadugar that features a 10-year-old protagonist Mu and his journey of keeping his self-belief whole even when the world tries to trap him in conformity.

‘Sher Dil’ is Mu’s journey to find himself through the broken pieces of his dreams and self, and navigate insecurity and vulnerability, seemingly inspired by the artist’s own experiences.

The decision to release ‘Sher Dil’ on World Mental Health Day (October 10) was a deliberate one, to bring more attention to the fact that men are more unlikely to ask for help and also that the rate of suicide among Indian men is 2.5 times of that among women. Suicide rates in 15-29-year-old Indian men are estimated to be twice that of the global average.

“Having been in that situation myself, where I was made to feel that I should hide my emotions behind the facade of masculinity… I’m acutely aware of the lack of space for, and conversation around, men’s mental health issues,” says Alif of the intention behind a song like ‘Sher Dil’. “How do men handle their emotional unrest ? Do they look weaker because they cry? What pushes them to be quiet or feel angst? These were some of the questions that I wanted to address via this project,” he adds.

Alif, best known for bringing Kashmiri music into the forefront with songs like Ride Home, Jhelumas and Kya Karie Korimol, has also come to be recognised with making music that’s soul searching, full of passion and compassion, and celebrates love and laughter, as much as sorrow and heartbreak.

In ‘Sher Dil’, Alif layers poetry with elements of rock to create a song that will draw you in and hold you with lines with

Kagaz ke so hai panne

Khoon main mere doobe

Kis kis ne kya hai bola

Kaun hai mera apna

Jhootha tha wada manzar

Khanjar ke andar khanjar

The video for ‘Sher Dil’, shot over three dawns in Mumbai, is an acutely real representation of events - not only from Muneem’s life - and was inspired by his love for running.

“Running saved me, in more ways than one,” confesses Alif, adding, “Runner’s high is a real thing and it helps settle your mind, reduce anxiety And I wanted to document this story of anguish, and hope, through running.”

When not writing and singing, Alif teaches songwriting and poetry at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune. He is an adept film-maker and scriptwriter, and a visual storyteller who conceptualizes and directs videos, playing various protagonist characters in his films and videos.

‘Sher Dil’ will release on October 10, and will be available across all streaming platforms.