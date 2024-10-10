Lou Hayter teases forthcoming album with latest single and title track 'Unfamiliar Skin'

MUMBAI: DJ, producer and songwriter Lou Hayter returns with new single and title track of her forthcoming album ‘Unfamiliar Skin’. The single arrives on all platforms the 10th of October via Greco-Roman, with the album due to follow on the 8th of November.

Following in the footsteps of last month’s seductive deep-cut single, ‘3AM’, the second to be released from her forthcoming album, Unfamiliar Skin, Lou Hayter returns with another tantalising peek of the LP as she releases it’s title track. ‘Unfamiliar Skin’ is one of many jewels in this sophomore piece, setting the scene with cowbells and hooky groove from the off, the talented Londoner takes no prisoners as she challenges a deceptive lover with her gift for razor sharp songwriting and production. ‘Unfamiliar Skin’ effortlessly combines a polished pop sensibility, cool girl vocals and retro-inspired dance production.

Lou says:

"'Unfamiliar Skin' is a phrase that came up in a conversation I was having with my friend about affairs. As in, why do people risk losing their relationship for the feeling of unfamiliar skin? I also liked the term because I produced this album myself for the first time so I was in a new and unfamiliar skin myself and out of my comfort zone. So it has a duality to it that I found interesting and I chose to make it the album title".

‘Unfamiliar Skin’ also comes with its own visual world, as Lou teams up once again with fellow musician (The Horrors) and director, Tom Furse (Stevie Nicks, HAAi, Charles Jeffrey), who directed the single for the album’s lead single ‘In My Heart’.

Tom Furse Says:

“The video is both about that first lovers touch and also being out of your own body - in unfamiliar skin”.

A prominent face at the intersection of cutting-edge music, art and style - Lou regularly soundtracks events for the likes of Chanel, Miu Miu and Gucci as well as playing the world’s most respected dancefloors from Glastonbury to Pikes Ibiza to Drumsheds in London, and counts Air’s Jean-Benoit Dunckel and Hot Chip amongst her list of musical collaborators.

From starting out DJing at 19, to breaking through as keyboard player for Mercury-nominated band New Young Pony Club, to her critically acclaimed debut album Private Sunshine (‘Album of the Day’ on 6 Music, ‘Annie Mac single of the week’ on Radio 1), Lou Hayter is an artist who has been turning heads with her distinctive musical brand for some years.

Now signed to Greco-Roman and with the arrival of her second studio album Unfamiliar Skin, Lou steps into new territory as the sole writer, producer and performer of the album. Her signature sound brims with the hallmarks of an expansive record collection and a DJ’s knowledge: modern electro soul, 80’s R&B, colourful electronics and knowing nods to New York disco and proto-house shine throughout her work.