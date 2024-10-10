RadioandMusic
News |  10 Oct 2024 14:11

Breakout Electro Pop Star Mansheel Gujral launches new EP; Releases music video for uplifting anthem ‘Chehra’

MUMBAI: Bollywood's powerhouse vocalist debuts her new signature sound on a dynamo EP that’s changing the face of popular music in India

Breakout artist Mansheel Gujral is set to release her highly anticipated debut EP, MOVE. The EP includes three signature electro pop tracks. The first two singles, “Chehra” and “Dooriyan”, have received widespread love from listeners. Known for her soulful Bollywood numbers, Mansheel has sung hits like “Humsafar” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, “Channa Ve” from Bhoot and “A Flying Jatt” from the titular film. With MOVE, Mansheel makes a significant impact by offering listeners a new side of her music; the EP is emerging as India’s definitive electro pop sound. The multilingual MOVE EP highlights themes of romance and self-love. The songs are penned in Punjabi, Hindi and English. Each track is crafted to make listeners want to get up and dance. On MOVE are high-energy electro pop tunes with elements of Punjabi folk — perfect for all of life’s many memorable moments. With her debut EP MOVE, the maverick musician Mansheel Gujral brings her diverse worlds together to offer listeners all over the globe a gift of unforgettable melodies.

About her EP ‘MOVE’, Mansheel Gujral says, “I want these songs to become the soundtrack of people’s lives. With ‘MOVE’, I hope listeners find songs they can sing along to and enjoy during every moment, whether it’s a road trip with friends or a night out. The sound of this EP was born from my love for melodies. In electronica, pop and Punjabi folk, I found the perfect synthesis of worlds that felt like home. It’s been a joy to sing these songs live and see the euphoric reaction of listeners. I’m super grateful, and I hope everyone feels empowered and happy while listening to my music.” Mansheel’s journey in the musical spotlight began as a contestant on India’s Raw Star in 2014. She first caught the public's eye on the national reality show with her undeniable vocal talent. Since then, she has made a name for herself in Bollywood and creative campaigns, collaborating with top composers like Sachin-Jigar, Honey Singh, Akhil Sachdeva & Bally Sagoo on memorable tracks. As she transitions into her independent career, her earlier experimental releases—“Cheereya (2018),” “Tharki Naina (2020),” and “Gallan (2021)”—have paved the way for the vibrant electro pop soundscape of MOVE, setting the stage for her remarkable evolution as an artist.

Watch the ‘Chehra’ music video here:

The track “Chehra,” one of the key songs from the EP, is a celebration of self-love and empowerment. The music video, shot in Goa, is out now. It captures Mansheel’s carefree spirit. The video is filled with bright and lively scenes, featuring family, friends and joyful moments. It colourfully reflects the message of the song: embrace your true self. With smooth transitions and dynamic one-take sequences, Mansheel shines as she dances and celebrates life. She reminds viewers that being your own cheerleader is essential to happiness. Next up, Mansheel is excited for the release of the EP's final single, the title track “MOVE.” It promises to keep audiences dancing with its irresistible melody and unforgettable beats. Fans can also look forward to two love ballads and more electro-pop, disco tracks in the near future. Join Mansheel on this exciting journey. Experience the celebration of self-love in her EP MOVE!

