Urban Punjabi music’s rising star D Cali unveils catchy song for the wedding season

The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his peppy tracks. His latest release, "I Love You," is a catchy and energetic proposal perfect song for the upcoming wedding season. With its infectious beat and romantic vibe, it’s set to become a favourite at weddings and festive celebrations.
MUMBAI: With wedding season right around the corner, music that sets the perfect celebratory tone is a must-have for every occasion. In India, where weddings are as grand as they are emotional, music plays an integral role in defining the spirit of the festivities. Whether it’s heartfelt folk classics or contemporary dance tracks, having the right songs on the playlist can turn any moment into a memory. D Cali’s latest track, “I Love You," offers just that—a groovy, feel-good Punjabi vibe that’s sure to be a favourite for this year’s weddings and celebrations.
For a wedding market as large and lavish as in India, wedding theme songs have already had a special place. From reinvented folk classics, to new groovy originals with the current ‘vibey-sound’ and endless explorations of warm, love, traditions and playful tongue and cheek exchanges, there’s no limit to this genre.
It was only natural for Indian-born, California, US-based rising star D Cali, to save a spot in his upcoming album for a ‘proposal song’ in the hot and trending Urban Punjabi style. Titled ‘I Love You’ the song gets straight to the point with protagonist asking his love interest in punjabi to marry him, “I Love You, kar le tu mera naal viah…The Idea was to make a marriage proposal song which is romantic and danceable so that people can enjoy it at clubs, cars or at any wedding function, take the celebration and declaration anywhere at all, says D Cali.
With its upbeat rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, "I Love You" is poised to become a must-add to every wedding playlist this season. Whether it’s played during a proposal or as the backdrop to a vibrant sangeet night, D Cali’s track blends romance and energy perfectly, making it ideal for the festivities. As the wedding season approaches, this track is sure to light up dance floors and hearts alike, adding the perfect urban Punjabi touch to your celebrations.
MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more
MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more
MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more
MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more
MUMBAI: Whether on an exciting road trip or a less exciting commute to the office, the radio has kept us company for decades. With a turn of the...read more
The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his...read more
MUMBAI: Independent artists play a crucial role in the music industry, pushing creative boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. Their...read more
MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey...read more
MUMBAI: As the Ibizan sun sets on CamelPhat's Pacha residency, the stars align one last time for a one last headlining event. Following the riveting...read more