Urban Punjabi music’s rising star D Cali unveils catchy song for the wedding season

The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his peppy tracks. His latest release, "I Love You," is a catchy and energetic proposal perfect song for the upcoming wedding season. With its infectious beat and romantic vibe, it’s set to become a favourite at weddings and festive celebrations.

MUMBAI: With wedding season right around the corner, music that sets the perfect celebratory tone is a must-have for every occasion. In India, where weddings are as grand as they are emotional, music plays an integral role in defining the spirit of the festivities. Whether it’s heartfelt folk classics or contemporary dance tracks, having the right songs on the playlist can turn any moment into a memory. D Cali’s latest track, “I Love You," offers just that—a groovy, feel-good Punjabi vibe that’s sure to be a favourite for this year’s weddings and celebrations.

For a wedding market as large and lavish as in India, wedding theme songs have already had a special place. From reinvented folk classics, to new groovy originals with the current ‘vibey-sound’ and endless explorations of warm, love, traditions and playful tongue and cheek exchanges, there’s no limit to this genre.

It was only natural for Indian-born, California, US-based rising star D Cali, to save a spot in his upcoming album for a ‘proposal song’ in the hot and trending Urban Punjabi style. Titled ‘I Love You’ the song gets straight to the point with protagonist asking his love interest in punjabi to marry him, “I Love You, kar le tu mera naal viah…The Idea was to make a marriage proposal song which is romantic and danceable so that people can enjoy it at clubs, cars or at any wedding function, take the celebration and declaration anywhere at all, says D Cali.

With its upbeat rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, "I Love You" is poised to become a must-add to every wedding playlist this season. Whether it’s played during a proposal or as the backdrop to a vibrant sangeet night, D Cali’s track blends romance and energy perfectly, making it ideal for the festivities. As the wedding season approaches, this track is sure to light up dance floors and hearts alike, adding the perfect urban Punjabi touch to your celebrations.